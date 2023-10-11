Road reopens after crash on A90 between Peterhead and Fraserburgh

The A90 near Crimond has reopened after a two-car crash .

A section of the A90 road between Fraserburgh and Peterhead was sealed off after a crash at around 9:15 the morning of October 11 on Logie Avenue East.

Traffic was being diverted but it is understood that the road has now reopened.

A police spokesman said officers were called to the scene at around 9.15am.

The crash involved two cars, but there are no reports of injuries.

The spokesman added: “The road is closed with diversions in place.”

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “Operations Control mobilised two appliances to the scene.

“Crews left the scene after ensuring the area was made safe.”