New head announced as Gordonstoun’s first female principal to leave after seven years

Education pioneer Lisa Kerr has been made a deputy lord lieutenant of Moray since arriving in the region.

By Bailey Moreton
Gordonstoun's first female principal Lisa Kerr.
Gordonstoun's first female principal Lisa Kerr will hand over to Peter Green.

Gordonstoun is in line for changes as its first ever female principal hands over the reins following seven years at the helm.

Lisa Kerr is preparing to leave the Moray institution, where King Charles was educated, next autumn.

Peter Green, the current executive headmaster of Rugby School Group, an international group of public schools, will take over.

The outgoing head is the first woman to hold the top job at Gordonstoun and is moving to become principal of George Watson’s College in Edinburgh.

Peter Green ‘ideal successor’ at Gordonstoun

This will be the third time Mr Green has been a headmaster.

He said: “I am looking forward to leading such a distinguished and internationally renowned school, in my home country of Scotland.”

Peter Green. Image: Gordonstoun

David White, chair of governors, added: “In Peter, the governors have found someone who shares our commitment to character education, and to ensuring every child discovers that there is more in them.

“The governors are hugely grateful to Lisa Kerr for all the work she has done to lead Gordonstoun forward and re-establish the school as a global leader.

“Peter Green is the ideal successor, someone who can build on all that has already been achieved and ensure Gordonstoun thrives towards its centenary.”

Should schools follow Gordonstoun and ban pupils from using smartphones?

