Two months of A96 roadworks planned at Kintore roundabout

Motorists on the A96 Aberdeen to Inverness road have been warned about possible delays as a two-month project at Kintore gets under way.

The £416,000 scheme will start on Sunday, October 15, and last until the middle of December.

Works will take place on the stretch between Kintore and Blackburn.

The project includes adding a barrier to either side of the A96 Broomhill Roundabout, as well as footway upgrades at the carriageway crossing.

It is estimated that 25,000 cars drive down the road each day.

Work will take place overnight between 7.30pm and 6.30am from Sunday to Thursday until December 11.

A96 Kintore roadworks planned

Amey has planned some road closures to keep construction workers safe during the scheme.

The A96 on slip from the B977 will be closed on Tuesday October 17, for one night.

Cars can still get on the A96 northbound by staying on the B977 before turning left onto the B987 School Road, and then take the B987 Northern Road to gain access to the A96 northbound.

The A96 southbound off slip to the B977 will also be closed on Sunday 29th October for one night.

Traffic can get onto the B977 by staying on the A96 until Broomhill Roundabout before taking the first exit onto the B987. Then follow the B987 School Road or take the B994 Kemnay road to return to the B977.

Lastly, the A96 southbound layby on the approach to Broomhill Roundabout will be closed from October 23 to October 26.

Traffic controls will stop each morning at 6.30am before being put back in place each night at 7.30pm.