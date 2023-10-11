Two months of A96 roadworks planned at Kintore roundabout

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Two months of A96 roadworks planned at Kintore roundabout

The scheme will get underway this month and last until December.

By Bailey Moreton
Construction work on "road safety improvements" starts on the A96 near the B977. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Construction work on "road safety improvements" starts on the A96 near the B977. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Motorists on the A96 Aberdeen to Inverness road have been warned about possible delays as a two-month project at Kintore gets under way.

The £416,000 scheme will start on Sunday, October 15, and last until the middle of December.

Works will take place on the stretch between Kintore and Blackburn.

The project includes adding a barrier to either side of the A96 Broomhill Roundabout, as well as footway upgrades at the carriageway crossing.

The location of roadworks between Kintore and Blackburn along the A96. Image: Amey.

It is estimated that 25,000 cars drive down the road each day.

Work will take place overnight between 7.30pm and 6.30am from Sunday to Thursday until December 11.

A96 Kintore roadworks planned

Amey has planned some road closures to keep construction workers safe during the scheme.

The A96 on slip from the B977 will be closed on Tuesday October 17, for one night.

Cars can still get on the A96 northbound by staying on the B977 before turning left onto the B987 School Road, and then take the B987 Northern Road to gain access to the A96 northbound.

The A96 southbound off slip to the B977 will also be closed on Sunday 29th October for one night.

Traffic can get onto the B977 by staying on the A96 until Broomhill Roundabout before taking the first exit onto the B987. Then follow the B987 School Road or take the B994 Kemnay road to return to the B977.

Lastly, the A96 southbound layby on the approach to Broomhill Roundabout will be closed from October 23 to October 26.

Traffic controls will stop each morning at 6.30am before being put back in place each night at 7.30pm.

Disappointment as annual Kintore fireworks display cancelled over lack of volunteers

 

Conversation