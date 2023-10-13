Project launched to protect salmon on the River Dee for the next 20 years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Project launched to protect salmon on the River Dee for the next 20 years

Plans announced amid fears the species may be heading towards endangered status in Britain.

By Alberto Lejarraga
Urgent measures need to be put into place to tackle the restoration of the spring salmon along the River Dee. Supplied by River Dee Date; Unknown
A major scheme has been launched to secure the future of spring-run Atlantic salmon on the River Dee.

Named “Save the Spring,” the 20-year project sets out to protect the threatened species along the river for future generations.

Supported by the Atlantic Salmon Trust, the River Dee Trust, and the Dee District Salmon Fishery Board, it will deliver short-term benefits for the river as well as long-term measures to tackle the impacts of the growing climate and biodiversity loss crises.

The plans have been announced amid concerns that Atlantic salmon may be heading towards endangered status in Britain.

The P&J published earlier this week that the Dee District Salmon Fishery Board has recorded “very low” numbers of salmon caught in the last five years and that the current fishing season is “guaranteed to be the worst” on record.

The plans have been announced shortly after revealing that the current fishing season on the River Dee is “guaranteed to be the worst” on record. Image: Wullie Marr / DCT Media

What are the experts saying?

Dr Lorraine Hawkins, River Dee Director said “We must take urgent action to help preserve our wild salmon stocks, particularly the Dee’s iconic population of spring-run salmon.”

The expert continued: “This requires landscape-scale catchment restoration and the use of some pioneering techniques. We are acting at the scale needed to secure a long-term future for the species”.

The scheme consists of a 20-year-plan that aims to achieve both short and long-term goals. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Meanwhile, Professor Melanie Smith, from the Atlantic Salmon Trust, believes that the “Save the Spring” scheme is “one of the most important projects launched for decades.”

She said: “We all need to be focused on restoring salmon and their habitat at a catchment-scale if they are to overcome the challenges of biodiversity loss and climate change.

“As well as how we can use the most up-to-date translocation methods to save the most at-risk populations.”

Trials to boost numbers

The detailed plans for the first 5 years of the programme will include developing monitored landscape-scale habitat restoration and trialing novel conservation methods to boost numbers.

It will also investigate pressures as the fish transition between the river and sea, monitoring.

