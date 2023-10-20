Huntly’s Bank Cafe and Restaurant get permission to transform ANOTHER closed bank into extension

The Bank Cafe and Restaurant in Huntly will inject new life into the town centre by taking over another closed branch next door.

Independent local whisky merchants Duncan Taylor Scotch Whisky (DTSW) bought the former Clydesdale site back in July 2021 for a six-figure sum, and have turned it into a popular and plush destination.

Following an eight-month refurbishment project, the doors to the new restaurant on the corner of The Square and Gordon Street were finally opened to customers last year.

It came as the Bank of Scotland announced it would be shutting down its branch next door.

And last May, DTSW unveiled plans to expand the eatery into the vacant B-listed building, bringing new life to another disused bank.

Aberdeenshire Council planners gave the proposal the go-ahead just three months later.

And now it has come before licensing chiefs.

What would the new extension be used for?

Members of the board met recently to discuss the extension into the former Bank of Scotland building.

Bosses revealed plans to use the new area as a function room for small, private events that could cater for up to 50 customers.

But, the extra space may also be used for additional restaurant space during busier periods – like at Christmas.

The new function suite will bring the restaurant’s total capacity to 100.

What else does the amended licence cover?

Meanwhile, the licence was also amended to allow dancing events to be held in the venue and for sport to be shown on TV on occasion.

Prior to the meeting, the council’s Environmental Health team asked that any noise from the venue should not be heard in surrounding properties after 11pm.

The restaurant owners took the recommendations on board.

Members went on to unanimously approve the amended licence.