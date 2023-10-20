Huntly’s Bank Cafe and Restaurant get permission to transform ANOTHER closed bank into extension

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Huntly’s Bank Cafe and Restaurant get permission to transform ANOTHER closed bank into extension

Duncan Taylor Scotch Whisky will turn the former Bank of Scotland branch into an expanded space for diners.

By Kirstie Topp, Local Democracy Reporter
The Bank Cafe and Restaurant in Huntly. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson
The Bank Cafe and Restaurant in Huntly. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson

The Bank Cafe and Restaurant in Huntly will inject new life into the town centre by taking over another closed branch next door.

Independent local whisky merchants Duncan Taylor Scotch Whisky (DTSW) bought the former Clydesdale site back in July 2021 for a six-figure sum, and have turned it into a popular and plush destination.

Following an eight-month refurbishment project, the doors to the new restaurant on the corner of The Square and Gordon Street were finally opened to customers last year.

Ian Logan, the owner of The Bank Cafe and Restaurant. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

It came as the Bank of Scotland announced it would be shutting down its branch next door.

And last May, DTSW unveiled plans to expand the eatery into the vacant B-listed building, bringing new life to another disused bank.

Aberdeenshire Council planners gave the proposal the go-ahead just three months later.

And now it has come before licensing chiefs.

What would the new extension be used for?

Members of the board met recently to discuss the extension into the former Bank of Scotland building.

The Bank Cafe and Restaurant will expand into the former Bank of Scotland building. Image: Google Street View

Bosses revealed plans to use the new area as a function room for small, private events that could cater for up to 50 customers.

But, the extra space may also be used for additional restaurant space during busier periods – like at Christmas.

The new function suite will bring the restaurant’s total capacity to 100.

What else does the amended licence cover?

Meanwhile, the licence was also amended to allow dancing events to be held in the venue and for sport to be shown on TV on occasion.

Inside the Bank Cafe and Restaurant in Huntly. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Prior to the meeting, the council’s Environmental Health team asked that any noise from the venue should not be heard in surrounding properties after 11pm.

The restaurant owners took the recommendations on board.

Members went on to unanimously approve the amended licence.

You can bank on excellent food in Huntly

Conversation