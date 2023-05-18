Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire Banff businessman axes Local Hero festival after losing £45,000 Organisers claim that the month-long celebration was only supported by 4% of the Banff and Macduff population. By Ben Hendry May 18 2023, 4.34pm Share Banff businessman axes Local Hero festival after losing £45,000 Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/aberdeen-aberdeenshire/5744677/local-hero-festival-cancelled/ Copy Link 0 comment Andrew Mellon and another organiser launched the Local Hero festival with a celebration in Banff last month. Image: Local Hero Festival [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]
Conversation