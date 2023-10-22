Power restored to thousands who lost supply during Storm Babet – with customers able to claim back cash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Power restored to thousands who lost supply during Storm Babet – with customers able to claim back cash

SSEN has successfully restored power to those who lost electricity during Storm Babet.

By Shanay Taylor
House getting water pumped in Peterculter.
Storm Babet left many homes without power as floods hit the region. Image: Annette Cameron/DC Thomson.

Power has successfully been restored to thousands of homes that were cut off during Storm Babet – with customers able to claim back compensation.

Thousands of homes across the north and north-east experienced a loss of supply as Storm Babet caused major disruption.

SSEN engineers worked around the clock to restore electricity in almost 4,000 homes across Aberdeenshire, Angus and Perthshire regions.

Storm Babet has been described as being one of the most challenging storms the network has faced in recent years.

SSEN restores power to 37,000 customers

In total, SSEN restored supplies to 37,000 customers, with more than two-thirds of them being re-connected within 3 hours. Over 450 network faults over the past three days has also been fixed.

In mobilising its response, SSEN deployed a six-hundred strong team, ten times the size of its normal day-to-day operations, which enabled faults to be fixed quickly and safely.

Teams proactively supported customers throughout the weather event, prioritising the most vulnerable communities. This included an extensive on-the ground welfare operation, serving more than 2,000 hot meals to people in affected areas.

SSEN Distribution teams continue to work as part of the Local Resilience Partnership to support people in Brechin.

150 properties in Brechin still without power

The remaining floodwater in the town, and the damage within properties, means connections cannot be restored safely at this time to around 150 properties.

SSEN is working closely with authorities through the Local Resilience Partnership to understand when power can be restored safely.

Storm Babet Brechin
As well as forcing people to flee their homes and roads chaos, Storm Babet also caused large-scale power blackouts. Image: PA

Andy Smith, operations director at SSEN Distribution, says: “This was a damaging storm, but I am proud of our strong, decisive response.

“I would like to thank our customers for their patience while we’ve worked tirelessly to get them reconnected. We’ve got connections restored quickly and safely, while supporting all of our customers, in particular the most vulnerable, and the few who’ve faced prolonged outages.

“I am grateful to our teams here at SSEN Distribution for their hard work and support, and I’d also like to thank our contractors, network partners and our fellow members of the Local Resilience Partnership for their unwavering support during this period.”

Customers able to claim back compensation

As part of their support package for customers impacted by power cuts during Storm Babet, some customers may be able to claim back compensation.

People who had no power for more than 12 hours are entitled to £30 per person for every day without power, to cover the cost of food and drink.

The River Don at Inverurie burst its banks. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Residents should keep hold of receipts and claim costs back at www.ssen.co.uk/stormclaim

Once final fault assessments are carried out, any customers impacted for over 48 hours will be entitled to compensation under the regulated Guaranteed Standards of Performance.

For power interruptions over 48 hours, customers will receive £80, with a further £40 for every subsequent six hour period they were off supply (up to a maximum of £2000).

Customers do not need to contact SSEN to request compensation. This process is automatic and will be processed as quickly as possible in the weeks after the event.

Further information can be found here.

