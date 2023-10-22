New Deer youngster tops Durness sheepdog trial

A youngster from Aberdeenshire came out on top at the Highland Nursery League’s first sheepdog trial of the season in Durness.

The league stretches across the Highlands and Aberdeenshire regions to include Durness and Mey in the north, Staffin in Skye, and Udny and Huntly in the east.

All dogs that compete are under 2 years and 9 months old at the beginning of the diet of 11 trials.

Leading the field at Durness was 20-year-old Harry Cooper and his dog Roy (2½ years old) who is a joiner from New Deer.

Harry only started competing in sheepdog trials last year and has trained Roy himself and travels to the trials with seasoned trialist and dog handler George Simpson from Huntly.

Under the watchful eye of judge Martin Mackay, Harry took the lead with an impressive 81 points, well ahead of other more experienced competitors.

George helped Harry to prepare for his recent trip to Ireland where he and Roy represented Scotland to compete in the Young Handlers Competition at the International Sheep Dog Trials.

George himself had a successful outing to the Skye nursery trial held just outside Staffin.

Running his 14-month-old Greiston Mick, he secured first place on a very challenging rough terrain course.

Harry and Roy were placed 7th on this occasion.

RESULTS

Durness Nursery Trial (Judge: Martin Mackay).

1 – Harry Cooper with Roy (81); 2, Ian Sutherland with Dan (Heilan Cap) (77); 3, Ian Sutherland with Sam (73); Daniel Worthington with Bob (70); 5, Mark MacQueen with Dixwell Ricky (67); 6, George Simpson with Greiston Mick (66); 7, Neil Sutherland with Usk Vale Rex (63); 8, Jasmine Grant with Nell (62); 9, Ian MacDonald with Meg (59); 10, James MacDonald with Blairmore Breagha (53)