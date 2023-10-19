Full list of postcodes affected by power cuts as over 3,000 homes suffer outages during Storm Babet

More than 3,200 people across Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire have been left without power due to Storm Babet.
SSEN has already restored electricity to 14,200 homes affected by the severe weather – with 4,250 properties still to be reconnected to the grid.
This covers both the Aberdeenshire and Angus regions, which have been issued a rare red weather warning for torrential rain and strong winds.
The Met Office alert is in place until noon tomorrow, with thousands of people already bearing the brunt of the harsh conditions.
In Aberdeenshire, the worst affected area is Banchory where 1,332 homes have been left in the dark as the weather chaos continues.
About 775 residents in the Stonehaven area have also been hit by power cuts, while they prepare for the worst – with sandbags placed in front of dozens of houses.
Aberdeenshire Council has also opened two rest centres amid the “danger to life” warning.
A further 282 customers in the Inverurie area are also affected.
Andy Smith, operations director at SSEN Distribution, said they expect their services will be required even more later on today and tomorrow.
He added: “Our resource levels are very good, and we have 10 times our usual operational capacity, ready to respond to any issues as they occur.
“We apologise to all those affected by any power outages, and I want to reassure our customers we’re doing everything we can to restore power as quickly as possible.”
