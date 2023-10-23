A96 reopens after single-car crash north of Inverurie

The A96 Aberdeen to Elgin has reopened after a single-car crash led to its closure yesterday evening.

Emergency services were called just before 8pm due to a vehicle having left the road near Pitcaple, between the Whiteford turn off and the Chapel of Garioch turn off.

Two fire appliances were dispatched to the scene and police were also at the scene.

Due to the incident, the A96 was closed in both directions leading to queues of traffic.

A96 reopens after single-car crash

The road has now reopened while the occupant of the vehicle was taken to hospital.

A Fire Service spokesman said: “We got the initial call at 19:57. The incident was caused by a car that had left the road. The occupant managed to leave the vehicle before we arrived, so there were no casualties.”

A press officer from Police spokesman explained: “We were made aware of a crash involving a single car on the A96 near Pitcaple, Inverurie around 7.50pm on Monday, 23 October.

“One person was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary and the vehicle was recovered. The road has since reopened.”