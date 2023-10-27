Roads could be closed around Aberdeen schools at bell time

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Roads could be closed around Aberdeen schools at bell time

Roads surrounding city schools would be temporarily closed to vehicles during drop-off and pick-up times under the scheme.

By Kirstie Topp, Local Democracy Reporter
The School Streets initiative aims to increase the number of children walking to and from school. Image: Chris Sumner.
The School Streets initiative aims to increase the number of children walking to and from school. Image: Chris Sumner.

Cars could be temporarily banned around Aberdeen schools to allow pupils to get to and from school safely.

Labour councillor Kate Blake has called for the city council to consider implementing a School Streets scheme in Aberdeen.

Under the initiative, roads surrounding a school would be closed to vehicles during drop-off and pick-up times.

Residents and blue badge holders could still be allowed access, but through traffic would be banned.

Traffic could soon be banned outside Kingswells Primary school. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

The move would help to cut the number of cars transporting children to and from school, while encouraging pupils to walk or cycle instead.

Ms Blake said School Streets schemes would help to address some concerns of parent councils across Aberdeen.

Many of them are worried that children are put at risk of harm due to “inconsiderate” parking and driving around schools at peak times.

Roads being closed around schools in Fraserburgh and Elgin

The Kingswells, Sheddocksley and Summerhill ward member said active travel was important for the health and mental wellbeing of youngsters.

She even noted that it has had a positive impact on their readiness to learn elsewhere.

The councillor asked for roads chiefs to look into the scheme after seeing that similar trials in Aberdeenshire and Moray were found to be having a positive impact.

Cars would be banned outside Kingsford Primary School if the pilot scheme is adopted by Aberdeen City Council. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

In May, a School Streets trial was launched in Fraserburgh, the first of its kind in Aberdeenshire.

If the 18-month pilot is found to be a success, it may be rolled out across the region.

Roads surrounding Fraserburgh North School are being closed for an hour during the morning and afternoon school runs.

Moray Council has also implemented vehicle bans around two schools in Elgin.

Aberdeen Labour councillor Kate Blake is calling for the School Streets trial. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

After a nine-month trial, the number of pupils being driven to New Elgin and Seafield primaries had halved.

Moray councillors agreed to continue with the School Streets scheme in February.

Since closing the surrounding roads to traffic, air quality has improved while children are finding other ways to get to school.

A recent report published by transport charity Sustrans, Hands Up Scotland, revealed the number of pupils walking to school in Aberdeen had fallen from 65% in 2008 to 54% in 2022.

It also showed that more than one in five children in the city are driven to school.

School Streets up and running across the country

School Streets initiatives have been running elsewhere across the UK for years.

In Scotland, Edinburgh City Council has implemented the scheme at 12 schools in the capital.

Similar projects have also been adopted by Glasgow City and Dundee City councils.

The call for action in Aberdeen will go before the transport committee on Tuesday.

If backed by councillors, officials will be tasked with finding out how to implement temporary road closures near schools, costs and likely impacts on nearby streets.

Traffic restrictions at two Elgin primary schools will become permanent

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Romario Simpson, who plays Davis Lindo, and Hannah Donaldson, who plays Bart Bartlett, filming at Aberdeen Harbour for the new season of Granite Harbour.
Filming for season two of Granite Harbour begins in Aberdeen
Rubbish bags lined up at Aberdeen beach.
Aberdeen dad urges people to join city's 'biggest ever' litter pick at beach this…
Aberdeen Sheriff Court
Violent and controlling Aberdeen boyfriend jailed over sickening campaign of domestic abuse
Glory Valthaty-Roberts and family
'The school is in shock': Kaimhill headteacher pays tribute to 'much-loved' Joshua who died…
Crathes Castle
Halloween horror tour: Most haunted locations in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire revealed
An away fan spits at the TV camera during the match between Aberdeen and PAOK. Image: Scottish Football Away Days/TNT Sports.
Police intervene on Belmont Street and disgust as away fans spit at TV cameras:…
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Forensics investigators at the scene. Right: Kyle Allan. Image: DC Thomson/Facebook Picture shows; Forensics investigators at the scene. Right: Kyle Allan. Image: DC Thomson/Facebook. N/A. Supplied by Police Scotland/DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Man who raped complete stranger in her own home facing long jail sentence
Robert Gordon University bootcamps are helping to create student entrepreneurs.
Creating a new generation of north and north-east entrepreneurs
Were the pair of us left disappointed after our trip to M&S café? Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
M&S café in Aberdeen: Menu items to try (and avoid) when fizz is served…
The River Dee during Storm Babet.
Aberdeenshire set for another weekend of heavy rain as yellow warning EXTENDED to Monday

Conversation