Roads could be closed around Aberdeen schools at bell time

Cars could be temporarily banned around Aberdeen schools to allow pupils to get to and from school safely.

Labour councillor Kate Blake has called for the city council to consider implementing a School Streets scheme in Aberdeen.

Under the initiative, roads surrounding a school would be closed to vehicles during drop-off and pick-up times.

Residents and blue badge holders could still be allowed access, but through traffic would be banned.

The move would help to cut the number of cars transporting children to and from school, while encouraging pupils to walk or cycle instead.

Ms Blake said School Streets schemes would help to address some concerns of parent councils across Aberdeen.

Many of them are worried that children are put at risk of harm due to “inconsiderate” parking and driving around schools at peak times.

Roads being closed around schools in Fraserburgh and Elgin

The Kingswells, Sheddocksley and Summerhill ward member said active travel was important for the health and mental wellbeing of youngsters.

She even noted that it has had a positive impact on their readiness to learn elsewhere.

The councillor asked for roads chiefs to look into the scheme after seeing that similar trials in Aberdeenshire and Moray were found to be having a positive impact.

In May, a School Streets trial was launched in Fraserburgh, the first of its kind in Aberdeenshire.

If the 18-month pilot is found to be a success, it may be rolled out across the region.

Roads surrounding Fraserburgh North School are being closed for an hour during the morning and afternoon school runs.

Moray Council has also implemented vehicle bans around two schools in Elgin.

After a nine-month trial, the number of pupils being driven to New Elgin and Seafield primaries had halved.

Moray councillors agreed to continue with the School Streets scheme in February.

Since closing the surrounding roads to traffic, air quality has improved while children are finding other ways to get to school.

A recent report published by transport charity Sustrans, Hands Up Scotland, revealed the number of pupils walking to school in Aberdeen had fallen from 65% in 2008 to 54% in 2022.

It also showed that more than one in five children in the city are driven to school.

School Streets up and running across the country

School Streets initiatives have been running elsewhere across the UK for years.

In Scotland, Edinburgh City Council has implemented the scheme at 12 schools in the capital.

Similar projects have also been adopted by Glasgow City and Dundee City councils.

The call for action in Aberdeen will go before the transport committee on Tuesday.

If backed by councillors, officials will be tasked with finding out how to implement temporary road closures near schools, costs and likely impacts on nearby streets.