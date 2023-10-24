Stonehaven nurse burst into tears as Storm Babet flood destroyed her Brechin flat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Stonehaven nurse burst into tears as Storm Babet flood destroyed her Brechin flat

June Soutar, 60, is sleeping on her daughter's sofa after her home was destroyed.

By Ellidh Aitken
June Soutar (left) is sleeping on her daughter Kerry's sofa after evacuating her flat in Brechin with her granddaughter Ruby. Image: Paul Reid
June Soutar (left) is sleeping on her daughter Kerry's sofa after evacuating her flat in Brechin with her granddaughter Ruby. Image: Paul Reid

A nurse who rebuilt her life in Brechin says she burst into tears when she returned to her ruined flat after Storm Babet flooding.

June Soutar, 60, left her ground-floor flat on East Mill Road on Thursday, believing that she would be able to return the next day.

But she has been left sleeping on her daughter’s sofa and says her insurance company has told her that it may be months before she can get home, due to the level of damage at her property.

She says she may also be offered accommodation by Angus Council outside of Brechin, but that would leave her further away from her 91-year-old mother, Betty, whom she helps care for.

Brechin nurse rebuilt life after New Zealand move

June, who is a senior charge nurse at Stonehaven Community Hospital, had already decided to evacuate before council officers told her to leave at around 4pm on Thursday.

She was going to be looking after her one-year-old granddaughter, Ruby, through the night and had worried that if the worst did happen, they would not be able to get out.

June said: “It was really hard walking back into the flat (after the flooding).

“I lived in New Zealand for years and came back here with nothing in 2019.

It could be months before June is able to return to her flat. Image: Supplied

“I had just got myself back on my feet again, replaced all my second-hand furniture.

“I burst into tears; everything is ruined – photos of my kids when they were little kids, all the sentimental things.

“I never thought it would flood at all.

“I only took things for a couple of days, I never expected it to be like that.

June was able to salvage very little from her flat in Brechin after it flooded. Image: Supplied

“I’ve got a couple of tops from the top drawer and underwear, my documents and jewellery, but there’s nothing else to take.

“My daughter left her car at mine so her car has been flooded and she has been using my car to get to her work, as her car has been written off.

“It was my late dad’s car so it has sentimental value too.”

June reunited with cat 3 days after Storm Babet flooding

When June left home her cat, Ziggy, had been out.

She did not think anything of it at the time but three days later, there was still no sign of him.

To her relief, he eventually turned up on Sunday night.

Ziggy was missing for three days after June evacuated her home. Image: Supplied

June, who also has two dogs, said: “The cat was out at the time (of the flooding) – he comes in and out and he was out when we left.

“One of my neighbours later thought he saw him and I thought he would come back when things had calmed down – he was so scared.

“He’s now living with my other daughter.”

Friend hopes to raise £5,000

June’s friend of 30 years, Helen Murray, has now set up a GoFundMe page with a target of £5,000 to help her get back on her feet.

Helen wrote: “(June) has always been the type of person to lend a hand to someone in need, both in her personal life and through her career as a nurse, despite having experienced many hardships herself.

“Having worked hard to rebuild her life and home, my heart breaks that she now needs to start again.

“Any donations, no matter the amount, are so appreciated.

“Help me to show June how much we value the wonderful person she is when she needs a helping hand the most.”

