Gallery: Stunning images as Paddleboarders take to Deeside Golf Club in wake of Storm Babet

One of the north-east's most prestigious golf courses was turned into a tranquil watersports retreat by the flooding.

By Graham Fleming
Deeside golf course was submerged in water after Storm Babet.
Paddleboarders took to the water after the scenic Deeside golf course was flooded after Storm Babet. Image: Rob Wicks

Stunning photographs have emerged after paddleboarders took to Deeside golf course in the aftermath of Storm Babet.

Golfers at the exclusive club in Bieldside found a way to get full use of their memberships by exploring the course after the flooding.

The 18 holes were replaced with pools of river water which coated the entire playing area following the adverse weather conditions across the north-east.

Some may even have joked that it was more fit for water sports than a round of golf – but some took that more seriously than others.

It was then that paddleboarders set off to Deeside Golf Club after it was submerged once the River Dee overflowed on to the course.

The results produced some jaw-dropping photo opportunities.

A paddle boarder takes to the water
The deep water made for ideal boarding conditions. Image: Rob Wicks
An overhead view of the flooding at Deeside Golf Course
A birds-eye view reveals the extent of the flooding. Image: Rob Wicks
Paddleboarders took to the water after the scenic Deeside golf course was flooded after Storm Babet. Image: Rob Wicks

And a club member turned photographer, Rob Wicks, was on hand to capture the terrific scenes with help from his drone.

He said: “I’m a member at Deeside and I was very concerned to hear about the flooding at the golf course.

Landsman dismounts his board above a bunker.
Iain Landsman dismounts his board above a bunker. Image: Rob Wicks

“So I went down, and I also got wind of my friend, Iain Landsman, who I surprised to hear that he was going down with his paddleboard.

“So I definitely had to go down there to see what that looked like. I think it worked out great in the end since I had the drone.

‘Fantastic perspective’

“After a miserable couple of days in the north-east, I woke up in Aberdeen on Sunday and the sun was out and it seemed like the worst was behind us.

“The drone is great, I think it gives you a fantastic perspective that is rare to see. People know that there is flooding in the area but without seeing it from above I think it is difficult to appreciate the full extent of it.”

Iain Landsman is an avid explorer and water boarder and also a member of the golf club where he plays regularly.

But when he saw the opportunity to get full use of his membership on a miserable day, he grasped it with both hands.

He said: “Deeside floods almost annually every time the river bursts.

‘It was so quiet and tranquil’

“But the weather was really nice after the storm so we thought it was just a really nice day for it.

“It was just a spontaneous thing. It was just a beautiful tranquil day, and we though we’d make the best of a bad situation for the club.

Iain Landsman stands up on board
Iain Landsman attempts to stand upright on his board. Image: Rob Wicks

“It was really quiet and tranquil, and weird at the same time having to chart a course around the different holes to see where we can get to!”

Deeside Golf Club declined to comment.

