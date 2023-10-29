Stonehaven harbour taped off as electrical box sparks near The Ship Inn

Part of Stonehaven harbour has been shut off after a damaged electrical box spark led to smoke coming from it.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service are currently at the Aberdeenshire town’s Shorehead – near The Ship Inn – and have put tape up to prevent pedestrians or vehicles from getting down the street.

One appliance from Stonehaven is currently in attendance, with a spokeswoman for the fire service confirming: “We got a call at 1.36pm.”

A police spokesman added: “This was due to a damaged electrical box. SSEN have been made aware.”

SSEN told The P&J that their engineers will arrive at the incident at 2.40pm, having been assigned at 1.43pm, and that it usually takes an average of three hours to fix.

More as we get it…