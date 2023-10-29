‘One of life’s gems’: Clachnacuddin Women’s boss dies on holiday in Iceland

Craig Dishington, manager and coach of Clachnacuddin Women FC, has died while on holiday in Iceland.

The Inverness-based football team announced that their coach from Aviemore had died early on Saturday morning.

The post read: “Craig Dishington (Dishy) wasn’t just our manager and coach, he was our friend and the team’s No 1 supporter.

“Everyone associated with Clachnacuddin women FC are heartbroken that we won’t have Dishy encouraging us from the sidelines and bringing his positivity to the team.”

A spokesperson for the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office said in a statement: “We are supporting the family of a British man who has died in Iceland and are in touch with the local authorities.”

‘One of life’s gems’ – tributes pour in

Thoughts and prayers from a number of people and other local football teams poured in, with many paying tribute to the man.

In the comments on Clachnacuddin’s Facebook post, several other football teams offered condolences, including Hamilton Academical Women and Girl’s Football Club and Airdrie Ladies Football Club.

The comment from Airdrie read: “Can’t believe we are reading this. From our football family to yours, Our thoughts go out to the club and all of Dishy’s friends and family.”

Others who knew Craig Dishington paid tribute to him, describing him as “dedicated,” while another said he was “one of life’s gems.”

Clachnacuddin’s women’s team were formed in 2018. Since 2019, they have played in the SWF Highlands & Islands League, winning the division that year.

Chloe Macleod wrote: “An absolute legend – one of life’s gems. We all miss you Craig Dishington but will continue to battle on and make Clachnacuddin women FC the team you were building – our number one supporter will never be forgotten.”

‘A dedicated and committed coach’

Alex Chisholm wrote: “Really dreadful news about Craig. My condolences to his family and the squad at this difficult time. Craig was a dedicated and committed Clach coach who was great to work with.

“He was looking to progress his own management skills and to developing the Womens squad into next season’s campaign. You will be sadly missed Craig. RIP big fella.”