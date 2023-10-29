‘One of life’s gems’: Clachnacuddin Women’s boss dies on holiday in Iceland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘One of life’s gems’: Clachnacuddin Women’s boss dies on holiday in Iceland

Club pays tribute to 'dedicated and committed' coach who was much-loved within the football community.

By Bailey Moreton
Craig Dishington has died while on a holiday in Iceland.
Craig Dishington, manager and coach of Clachnacuddin Women FC, has died while on holiday in Iceland.

The Inverness-based football team announced that their coach from Aviemore had died early on Saturday morning.

The post read: “Craig Dishington (Dishy) wasn’t just our manager and coach, he was our friend and the team’s No 1 supporter.

“Everyone associated with Clachnacuddin women FC are heartbroken that we won’t have Dishy encouraging us from the sidelines and bringing his positivity to the team.”

A spokesperson for the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office said in a statement: “We are supporting the family of a British man who has died in Iceland and are in touch with the local authorities.”

‘One of life’s gems’ – tributes pour in

Thoughts and prayers from a number of people and other local football teams poured in, with many paying tribute to the man.

In the comments on Clachnacuddin’s Facebook post, several other football teams offered condolences, including Hamilton Academical Women and Girl’s Football Club and Airdrie Ladies Football Club.

The comment from Airdrie read: “Can’t believe we are reading this.  From our football family to yours, Our thoughts go out to the club and all of Dishy’s friends and family.”

Others who knew Craig Dishington paid tribute to him, describing him as “dedicated,” while another said he was “one of life’s gems.”

Clachnacuddin’s women’s team were formed in 2018. Since 2019, they have played in the SWF Highlands & Islands League, winning the division that year.

Chloe Macleod wrote: “An absolute legend – one of life’s gems. We all miss you Craig Dishington but will continue to battle on and make Clachnacuddin women FC the team you were building – our number one supporter will never be forgotten.”

‘A dedicated and committed coach’

Alex Chisholm wrote: “Really dreadful news about Craig. My condolences to his family and the squad at this difficult time. Craig was a dedicated and committed Clach coach who was great to work with.

“He was looking to progress his own management skills and to developing the Womens squad into next season’s campaign. You will be sadly missed Craig. RIP big fella.”

