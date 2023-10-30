Probe launched after second Stagecoach bus bursts into flames in the north-east

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Probe launched after second Stagecoach bus bursts into flames in the north-east

Stagecoach bosses have launched an investigation to establish the cause of the fire.

By Michelle Henderson
Fears raised over Stagecoach buses. Image: Banchory Rocks Facebook page
Fears raised over Stagecoach buses. Image: Banchory Rocks Facebook page

Stagecoach bosses have launched an investigation after a double-decker bus burst into flames near Banchory.

The vehicle was travelling south on the A93 Aboyne to Banchory when it caught fire near Potarch.

Two passengers were evacuated just moments before the flames engulfed both floors.

Firefighters battled for around two hours to control the blaze, which left the bus in a state of ruin.

Transport operators launch probe into bus fire

Stagecoach bosses have confirmed an investigation has been launched to establish the cause of the fire.

The vehicle is the second of its kind to catch fire in the region this year.

In April, firefighters were called to reports of a double-decker bus on fire near Crathes.

In a statement, a Stagecoach North Scotland spokeswoman said: “We can confirm one of our vehicles was involved in an incident between Kincardine O’Neil and Potarch this morning.

“The two passengers on board were safely evacuated from the vehicle and transferred to an alternative service to get to their destination.

Stagecoach says the safety of their passengers remains their priority.
Stagecoach says the safety of their passengers remains their priority. Image: Darrell Benns / DC Thomson.

“As the country’s biggest bus operator, we operate almost 400 million vehicle miles across the UK every year. The safety of our customers, employees and other road users is our absolute priority and close to all journeys get customers to their destination without incident.

“We take any incident of this nature extremely seriously and always carry out an in-depth investigation. This includes determining the root cause and immediately taking any corrective action needed.

The Scottish Fire are Rescue Service were made aware of the vehicle fire at around 8.10am.

Two appliances from Banchory and Aboyne were sent to the scene.

Upon arrival, crews used a hose reel jet to tackle the flames before leaving the scene around 10.20am.

‘This is a deeply alarming incident’

The blaze has sparked concern for Aberdeenshire West MSP Alexander Burnett.

He says customers need reassurance these faults will be resolved moving forward.

He said: “This is a deeply alarming incident and I’m glad no one was hurt in the bus fire.

“I’m extremely concerned that this is the second Stagecoach bus fire of its kind in the Banchory area in recent months after a double-decker burst into flames near Crathes.

“Stagecoach must address these issues transparently and conduct a thorough investigation to ensure each and every one of their vehicles have maximum fire safety protections.

“These fires are clearly causing concern among passengers who need to be assured that these faults are being resolved by the company.”

