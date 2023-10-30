Probe launched after second Stagecoach bus bursts into flames in the north-east

Stagecoach bosses have launched an investigation after a double-decker bus burst into flames near Banchory.

The vehicle was travelling south on the A93 Aboyne to Banchory when it caught fire near Potarch.

Two passengers were evacuated just moments before the flames engulfed both floors.

Firefighters battled for around two hours to control the blaze, which left the bus in a state of ruin.

Transport operators launch probe into bus fire

Stagecoach bosses have confirmed an investigation has been launched to establish the cause of the fire.

The vehicle is the second of its kind to catch fire in the region this year.

In April, firefighters were called to reports of a double-decker bus on fire near Crathes.

In a statement, a Stagecoach North Scotland spokeswoman said: “We can confirm one of our vehicles was involved in an incident between Kincardine O’Neil and Potarch this morning.

“The two passengers on board were safely evacuated from the vehicle and transferred to an alternative service to get to their destination.

“As the country’s biggest bus operator, we operate almost 400 million vehicle miles across the UK every year. The safety of our customers, employees and other road users is our absolute priority and close to all journeys get customers to their destination without incident.

“We take any incident of this nature extremely seriously and always carry out an in-depth investigation. This includes determining the root cause and immediately taking any corrective action needed.

The Scottish Fire are Rescue Service were made aware of the vehicle fire at around 8.10am.

Two appliances from Banchory and Aboyne were sent to the scene.

Upon arrival, crews used a hose reel jet to tackle the flames before leaving the scene around 10.20am.

‘This is a deeply alarming incident’

The blaze has sparked concern for Aberdeenshire West MSP Alexander Burnett.

He says customers need reassurance these faults will be resolved moving forward.

He said: “This is a deeply alarming incident and I’m glad no one was hurt in the bus fire.

“I’m extremely concerned that this is the second Stagecoach bus fire of its kind in the Banchory area in recent months after a double-decker burst into flames near Crathes.

“Stagecoach must address these issues transparently and conduct a thorough investigation to ensure each and every one of their vehicles have maximum fire safety protections.

“These fires are clearly causing concern among passengers who need to be assured that these faults are being resolved by the company.”