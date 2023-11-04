Artistic director Sally Reaper bringing culture and life to Aberdeen and ensuring its future success

The idea of culture for many can summon up images of high brow intellectuals sipping on fancy beverages while enjoying Mozart or a trilling opera singer.

People would rarely include attending a game at Pittodrie under the same fancy umbrella.

Or even a dip in the North Sea at Fittie.

But for Sally Reaper, director of Look Again at RGU’s Gray’s School of Art, they are one and the same – and actually, they hold the key to rejuvenating Aberdeen’s city centre.

Instead of being for the select few, she argues culture comes in many forms and is for everyone.

This is a message she tries to convey working alongside Claire Bruce at Look Again – a project aiming to introduce different culture experiences to the city.

One of their most significant projects include introducing the Look Again Visual Art and Design Festival where statues across the city were transformed.

Bringing culture to street corners and empty shops since 2018, the projects help to make the arts less exclusive and more accessible.

So what is culture?

Connection, curiosity and passion.

According to Sally, these are some of the components of culture.

Feeling genuinely connected in community is essential as it helps inspire and share passion between people.

Even going on a hike with friends or like-minded people can provide a sanctuary, improve wellbeing and help break down barriers.

Growing up in Aberdeen, Sally said it is her strong ties to the area that help inspire and direct how she curates many public art projects.

She first discovered her love for the arts during her time at Northfield Academy.

From there she went to Gray’s School of Art learning from renowned artists like Joyce W Cairns before moving to London to attend the Slade School of Fine Art.

After being exposed to a range of diverse cultural experiences, Sally felt inspired to bring this experimental culture back to Aberdeen in 2005 and has been championing it ever since.

Aberdeen presents a unique opportunity for experimentation

A proud Aberdonian, it is perhaps no surprise Sally said the northeast is rich in cultural heritage.

However – especially in a post-pandemic society – she argues it is this culture which is essential to rejuvenating the city centre and introducing more diversity and inclusivity.

She said: “Arts and culture are intrinsic to a city’s essence, offering resilience and the ability to revitalise its spirit.

“Aberdeen presents a unique opportunity as a canvas for experimentation.

“It’s not oversaturated, offering room for innovative endeavours. Our local audiences are open to experimental culture, a quality local and visiting artists also appreciate.”

To help encourage this, Sally added it is imperative to support the creative sector and local creatives.

State of Independence cultural event

That is why next week, Look Again, in partnership with other Culture Aberdeen members, is organising the State of Independence cultural event to support and engage freelancers.

The project director said she hopes it will help provide a network for north-east freelancers and provide a platform to showcase their importance to the city’s future.

The two workshops will be held at Citymoves Studio on Tuesday November 7. To find out more or to book a free ticket, click here.