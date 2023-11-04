Artistic director Sally Reaper bringing culture and life to Aberdeen and ensuring its future success

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Artistic director Sally Reaper bringing culture and life to Aberdeen and ensuring its future success

Director at Look Again at Gray's School of Art, Sally Reaper, argues that not only is culture for everyone, it is essential for Aberdeen's future.

Sally Reaper, director of Look Again at Gray's School of Art smiling in front of two framed artworks.
Sally Reaper, director of Look Again at Gray's School of Art. Image: RGU
By Lottie Hood

The idea of culture for many can summon up images of high brow  intellectuals sipping on fancy beverages while enjoying Mozart or a trilling opera singer.

People would rarely include attending a game at Pittodrie under the same fancy umbrella.

Or even a dip in the North Sea at Fittie.

But for Sally Reaper, director of Look Again at RGU’s Gray’s School of Art, they are one and the same – and actually, they hold the key to rejuvenating Aberdeen’s city centre.

Some of the swimmers in the water laughing who braved the North Sea, swimming over a mile from the Macduff Aquarium to Tarlair outdoor pool to raise money for the Tarlair pool.
Cultural activities such as  wild water swimming can help with building community and improve well-being. Image: Colin Rennie/ DC Thomson.

Instead of being for the select few, she argues culture comes in many forms and is for everyone.

This is a message she tries to convey working alongside Claire Bruce at Look Again – a project aiming to introduce different culture experiences to the city. 

One of their most significant projects include introducing the Look Again Visual Art and Design Festival where statues across the city were transformed.

Bringing culture to street corners and empty shops since 2018, the projects help to make the arts less exclusive and more accessible.

So what is culture?

Love at First Sight by Morag Myerscough + Caro&Karo Taxi by Zloto_look Again Festival 2019 in Aberdeen
Love at First Sight by Morag Myerscough and Caro & Karo Taxi by Zloto at the Look Again Festival 2019. Image: Grant Anderson

Connection, curiosity and passion.

According to Sally, these are some of the components of culture.

Feeling genuinely connected in community is essential as it helps inspire and share passion between people.

Even going on a hike with friends or like-minded people can provide a sanctuary, improve wellbeing and help break down barriers.

Growing up in Aberdeen, Sally said it is her strong ties to the area that help inspire and direct how she curates many public art projects.

She first discovered her love for the arts during her time at Northfield Academy.

RGU's Sally Reaper ahead of Look Again event Picture shows; Sally Reaper and independent cultural consultant Lara Ratnaraja
RGU’s director of Look Again, Sally Reaper (left) and independent cultural consultant Lara Ratnaraja. Image: RGU

From there she went to Gray’s School of Art learning from renowned artists like Joyce W Cairns before moving to London to attend the Slade School of Fine Art.

After being exposed to a range of diverse cultural experiences, Sally felt inspired to bring this experimental culture back to Aberdeen in 2005 and has been championing it ever since.

Aberdeen presents a unique opportunity for experimentation

A proud Aberdonian, it is perhaps no surprise Sally said the northeast is rich in cultural heritage.

However – especially in a post-pandemic society – she argues it is this culture which is essential to rejuvenating the city centre and introducing more diversity and inclusivity.

She said: “Arts and culture are intrinsic to a city’s essence, offering resilience and the ability to revitalise its spirit.

“Aberdeen presents a unique opportunity as a canvas for experimentation.

Red Balloon by Iain Kettles at the Look Again Festival 2016
Red Balloon by Iain Kettles at the Look Again Festival 2016. Image: Claire Bruce.

“It’s not oversaturated, offering room for innovative endeavours. Our local audiences are open to experimental culture, a quality local and visiting artists also appreciate.”

To help encourage this, Sally added it is imperative to support the creative sector and local creatives.

State of Independence cultural event

That is why next week, Look Again, in partnership with other Culture Aberdeen members, is organising the State of Independence cultural event to support and engage freelancers.

The project director said she hopes it will help provide a network for north-east freelancers and provide a platform to showcase their importance to the city’s future.

The two workshops will be held at Citymoves Studio on Tuesday November 7. To find out more or to book a free ticket, click here.

Gabrielle’s artistic abilities bring life to everything from Union Street to scary monsters

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

A NorthLink ferry in Shetland.
Ferry drug smuggler who hid cocaine and heroin in body gave up the goods…
The Exchange is located on Aberdeen's Exchange Street. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Feast your eyes on a host of pub classics at The Exchange in Aberdeen
Milla Wood. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Elrick entrepreneur spills the tea on her foraging-focused infusion business
Offshore Achievement Awards Gray's School of Art trophy competition winner Nora Gricmane.
Winning trophy design unveiled for 2024 Offshore Achievement Awards
Courage and Brave launch for 2024
The search is on: Do you know anyone Brave or Courageous enough to take…
The multi-coloured George Street draft masterplan has been backed by councillors. Image: Aberdeen City Council
Mini-park outside John Lewis, rooftop bar at Bon Accord Centre and outdoor cinema to…
Parents of children with ADHD could be in for a stressful time as medication shortages hit the north and north-east. Image: Shutterstock
NHS Grampian advises parents to ration children's ADHD medication amid shortages
North-east paedophile Jordan Gall was branded a "high-risk" to the public. Image: DC Thomson
High-risk Aberdeen paedophile jailed again after being caught with nine hours of child abuse…
Persley Castle care home's plea for new windows has been approved after warnings it could close.
Let there be light! Aberdeen care home gets permission to widen windows after closure…
The new Christmas star at the centre proved to be a hit.
Has Christmas in Aberdeen arrived early? Granite City dazzled by November lights

Conversation