Huntly and Formartine United primed for top of the table clash

Huntly’s Andy Hunter is keen to stay in the mix at the top of the Breedon Highland League when they face Formartine United.

The second-placed Black and Golds welcome the league leaders to Christie Park this afternoon in a top of the table clash.

Victory would take Huntly to the summit on goal difference, but striker Hunter’s main focus is trying to continue their good league form having taken 22 points out of a possible 27.

The 30-year-old said: “It’s very hard to maintain what we’ve been doing which is winning a lot of games.

“If you can keep going one game a time and winning you don’t know where that could take you.

“We’re definitely in a position at Huntly now where we’re confident we can get a result in any game which is maybe different from how it’s been before.

“With where we are just now you don’t want to fall away, so for us it’s all about trying to keep pace if we can.

“That means in the tough run of games we’ve got we need to try to get results, starting with Formartine.”

Formartine boss Stuart Anderson isn’t taking much notice of the league table, despite his charges being at the head of affairs.

He added: “We’ve played more games than the other teams at the top end so I haven’t looked at it.

“Every week is different challenge and we know it will be a really tough game against Huntly.

“We just take it week to week and try to keep putting points on the board.

“We want to keep getting better as a group, there are loads of factors involved in that.

“But obviously you want to finish as high up the league table as you can.”