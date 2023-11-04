Huntly and Formartine United primed for top of the table clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Huntly and Formartine United primed for top of the table clash

It's second v first in the Breedon Highland League at Christie Park.

By Callum Law
Huntly's Andy Hunter is preparing to face Formartine United
Huntly's Andy Hunter is preparing to face Formartine United

Huntly’s Andy Hunter is keen to stay in the mix at the top of the Breedon Highland League when they face Formartine United.

The second-placed Black and Golds welcome the league leaders to Christie Park this afternoon in a top of the table clash.

Victory would take Huntly to the summit on goal difference, but striker Hunter’s main focus is trying to continue their good league form having taken 22 points out of a possible 27.

The 30-year-old said: “It’s very hard to maintain what we’ve been doing which is winning a lot of games.

“If you can keep going one game a time and winning you don’t know where that could take you.

“We’re definitely in a position at Huntly now where we’re confident we can get a result in any game which is maybe different from how it’s been before.

“With where we are just now you don’t want to fall away, so for us it’s all about trying to keep pace if we can.

“That means in the tough run of games we’ve got we need to try to get results, starting with Formartine.”

Formartine manager Stuart Anderson

Formartine boss Stuart Anderson isn’t taking much notice of the league table, despite his charges being at the head of affairs.

He added: “We’ve played more games than the other teams at the top end so I haven’t looked at it.

“Every week is different challenge and we know it will be a really tough game against Huntly.

“We just take it week to week and try to keep putting points on the board.

“We want to keep getting better as a group, there are loads of factors involved in that.

“But obviously you want to finish as high up the league table as you can.”

Watch FREE: Highland League Weekly preview – newly-appointed bosses target first points

More from Highland League

Huntly's Andy Hunter is preparing to face Formartine United
'A great performance' - Paul Lawson's praise for Banks o' Dee's win against Fraserburgh
Huntly's Andy Hunter is preparing to face Formartine United
Turriff United's Andrew Watt sees bright future under Warren Cummings
Huntly's Andy Hunter is preparing to face Formartine United
Rothes' Alan Pollock looks to silence his friends in the Clachnacuddin support
Huntly's Andy Hunter is preparing to face Formartine United
Highland League: Banks o' Dee strike early to defeat Fraserburgh
Huntly's Andy Hunter is preparing to face Formartine United
Mark Cowie's Fraserburgh striving to hit standards against Banks o' Dee
Huntly's Andy Hunter is preparing to face Formartine United
Watch FREE: Highland League Weekly preview - newly-appointed bosses target first points
Huntly's Andy Hunter is preparing to face Formartine United
Jack Murray hopes Buckie Thistle can make it a memorable Scottish Cup run
Huntly's Andy Hunter is preparing to face Formartine United
Inverurie Locos' Jamie Michie looks to earn his stripes under new management
Huntly's Andy Hunter is preparing to face Formartine United
Jordan MacRae keen to continue savouring Brora Rangers' Scottish Cup successes
Huntly's Andy Hunter is preparing to face Formartine United
Formartine United's Marc Lawrence looks forward to another Scottish Cup clash with Falkirk