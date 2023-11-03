Dad wins £54,000 from £1 bet placed in Aberdeen casino

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dad wins £54,000 from £1 bet placed in Aberdeen casino

Deivis Karklins plans to treat himself to a new luxury car.

By Graham Fleming
Deivis Karklins, winner
Deivis Karklins was in 'disbelief' after his big win.

A dad-of-two has won £54,000 after placing a £1 bet in an Aberdeen casino.

Deivis Karklins, 35, has already bought his kids new toys and plans to treat himself to a BMW 5 Series.

The construction worker recently moved to the Granite City from Latvia and says he was in ‘disbelief’ after his win at the Aberdeen Grosvenor Casino on Exchequer Row.

Grosvenor casino Aberdeen
The big win took place at Aberdeen’s Grosvenor casino. Image Credit: Kami Thomson

He said: “When the dealer told me that I’d played an ace and won, it took a moment for my brain to register what that meant.

“I spent a couple of minutes unaware and in disbelief, but my friends were all jumping up and down around me with excitement.

“It was such an amazing moment. I’ve already used some of the winnings.

“I’ve bought toys for my two kids and plan to get the new BMW 5 Series for myself.”

Deivis struck it lucky while playing Blackjack side bet game ‘Ace King Progressive’

Each player has the chance to add a side bet to each Blackjack game, offering them the chance to win a progressive jackpot.

It is rolled over until someone wins.

To win from a £1 chip, both player and dealer must draw a Blackjack match by both holding the Ace and King of the same suit.

‘Great moment to witness’

Steve Longstaff, General Manager at Grosvenor Casino Aberdeen, added: “A massive congratulations to Deivis from myself and everyone here at Grosvenor Casino Aberdeen.

“It was a great moment to witness and we could see the pure shock on Deivis’ face when the ace was played.

“We look forward to seeing Deivis visit the casino in his brand-new car soon.”

