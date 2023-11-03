Dad wins £54,000 from £1 bet placed in Aberdeen casino

A dad-of-two has won £54,000 after placing a £1 bet in an Aberdeen casino.

Deivis Karklins, 35, has already bought his kids new toys and plans to treat himself to a BMW 5 Series.

The construction worker recently moved to the Granite City from Latvia and says he was in ‘disbelief’ after his win at the Aberdeen Grosvenor Casino on Exchequer Row.

He said: “When the dealer told me that I’d played an ace and won, it took a moment for my brain to register what that meant.

“I spent a couple of minutes unaware and in disbelief, but my friends were all jumping up and down around me with excitement.

“It was such an amazing moment. I’ve already used some of the winnings.

“I’ve bought toys for my two kids and plan to get the new BMW 5 Series for myself.”

Deivis struck it lucky while playing Blackjack side bet game ‘Ace King Progressive’

Each player has the chance to add a side bet to each Blackjack game, offering them the chance to win a progressive jackpot.

It is rolled over until someone wins.

To win from a £1 chip, both player and dealer must draw a Blackjack match by both holding the Ace and King of the same suit.

‘Great moment to witness’

Steve Longstaff, General Manager at Grosvenor Casino Aberdeen, added: “A massive congratulations to Deivis from myself and everyone here at Grosvenor Casino Aberdeen.

“It was a great moment to witness and we could see the pure shock on Deivis’ face when the ace was played.

“We look forward to seeing Deivis visit the casino in his brand-new car soon.”