Emergency services attend single-vehicle crash near Inverurie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Emergency services attend single-vehicle crash near Inverurie

Police confirmed the B9170 between Inverurie and Oldmeldrum is currently closed.

By Ross Hempseed
Breaking news image. Cults incident
Image: DC Thomson.

Police, fire and ambulance were deployed to the scene of a crash this afternoon north of Inverurie.

The incident involving a single vehicle occurred at just before noon on Saturday on the B9170 Oldmeldrum to Inverurie road.

Police and ambulance are currently in attendance at the scene.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service mobilised two appliances, one from Oldmeldrum and one from Inverurie to the scene.

Crews made the scene safe before leaving at around 12.45pm.

There is a build-up of traffic in the area according to AA Traffic News with police confirming the road is closed.

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 12pm on Saturday, November 4, police received a report of a one-vehicle road crash on the B9170 near Inverurie.

“There are no reports of any injuries and the road is currently closed.”

More as we get it.

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

A NorthLink ferry in Shetland.
Ferry drug smuggler who hid cocaine and heroin in body gave up the goods…
The Exchange is located on Aberdeen's Exchange Street. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Feast your eyes on a host of pub classics at The Exchange in Aberdeen
Milla Wood. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Elrick entrepreneur spills the tea on her foraging-focused infusion business
Sally Reaper, director of Look Again at Gray's School of Art smiling in front of two framed artworks.
Artistic director Sally Reaper bringing culture and life to Aberdeen and ensuring its future…
Offshore Achievement Awards Gray's School of Art trophy competition winner Nora Gricmane.
Winning trophy design unveiled for 2024 Offshore Achievement Awards
Courage and Brave launch for 2024
The search is on: Do you know anyone Brave or Courageous enough to take…
The multi-coloured George Street draft masterplan has been backed by councillors. Image: Aberdeen City Council
Mini-park outside John Lewis, rooftop bar at Bon Accord Centre and outdoor cinema to…
Parents of children with ADHD could be in for a stressful time as medication shortages hit the north and north-east. Image: Shutterstock
NHS Grampian advises parents to ration children's ADHD medication amid shortages
North-east paedophile Jordan Gall was branded a "high-risk" to the public. Image: DC Thomson
High-risk Aberdeen paedophile jailed again after being caught with nine hours of child abuse…
Persley Castle care home's plea for new windows has been approved after warnings it could close.
Let there be light! Aberdeen care home gets permission to widen windows after closure…