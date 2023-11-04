Emergency services attend single-vehicle crash near Inverurie

Police, fire and ambulance were deployed to the scene of a crash this afternoon north of Inverurie.

The incident involving a single vehicle occurred at just before noon on Saturday on the B9170 Oldmeldrum to Inverurie road.

Police and ambulance are currently in attendance at the scene.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service mobilised two appliances, one from Oldmeldrum and one from Inverurie to the scene.

Crews made the scene safe before leaving at around 12.45pm.

There is a build-up of traffic in the area according to AA Traffic News with police confirming the road is closed.

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 12pm on Saturday, November 4, police received a report of a one-vehicle road crash on the B9170 near Inverurie.

“There are no reports of any injuries and the road is currently closed.”

More as we get it.