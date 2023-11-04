Farming Breakfast returns to Thainstone this month

Those in the agricultural industry are invited to The Press & Journal’s Farming Breakfast on Monday November 27.

Farmers, crofters and other associates are encouraged to register for the free to attend event at The Porterhouse, Thainstone Centre, Inverurie, which will be held prior to the Aberdeen Christmas Classic.

With support from associate sponsor ANM Group, the breakfast entitled What Can We Expect? will look to industry leaders to discuss what the new Agriculture and Rural Communities (Scotland) Bill may mean for farmers and the future of farming payments.

Grant Rogerson, chief executive of ANM Group, said: “We’re delighted to be hosting The Press & Journal Farming Business Breakfast at Porterhouse, Steakhouse again this year.

“As a co-operative organisation representing over 5,000 members across Scotland, it is important for us to support the farming community and industry, and this event is a great opportunity bringing key industry stakeholders together.”

The event will commence from 8am.

Register here: