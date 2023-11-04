Farming Breakfast returns to Thainstone this month

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Farming

Farming Breakfast returns to Thainstone this month

The Press and Journal Farming Breakfast will take place on the morning of November 27.

By Katrina Macarthur
Kevin Gilbert pictured in a discussion at a previous farming breakfast. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Kevin Gilbert pictured in a discussion at a previous farming breakfast. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Those in the agricultural industry are invited to The Press & Journal’s Farming Breakfast on Monday November 27.

Farmers, crofters and other associates are encouraged to register for the free to attend event at The Porterhouse, Thainstone Centre, Inverurie, which will be held prior to the Aberdeen Christmas Classic.

With support from associate sponsor ANM Group, the breakfast entitled What Can We Expect? will look to industry leaders to discuss what the new Agriculture and Rural Communities (Scotland) Bill may mean for farmers and the future of farming payments.

Grant Rogerson, chief executive of ANM Group, said: “We’re delighted to be hosting The Press & Journal Farming Business Breakfast at Porterhouse, Steakhouse again this year.

“As a co-operative organisation representing over 5,000 members across Scotland, it is important for us to support the farming community and industry, and this event is a great opportunity bringing key industry stakeholders together.”

The event will commence from 8am.

Register here:

P&J Farming Breakfast – Monday 27 November 2023

