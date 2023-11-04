To the Resc-Ewe! Britain’s loneliest sheep saved after more than two years alone

Britain’s loneliest sheep, who has now been given the name Fiona, has finally been rescued after more than two years alone at the bottom of cliff near Brora.

For days rescuers have mulling over plans to rescue the animal, stuck on a remote location which makes it hard to access.

Following a petition which garnered thousands of signatures calling for a rescue operation, the SSPCA initially confirmed they were looking into putting a plan together.

However, on further assessment it was deemed too dangerous to rescue the sheep especially as the animal would need to be sedated for the trip back and her overgrown coat made sedating her difficult.

Now the sheep has been rescued by a group of experienced climbers.

Fiona is now on her way to a new home

In a video posted to social media, Cammy Wilson from The Sheep Game introduced the team which helped bring the sheep to safety.

Mr Wilson also showed off the large piece of rough terrain equipment that was used to haul the sheep, who they named Fiona, up the steep slope saying “it was some job lifting her up”.

He also said the SSPCA had given Fiona and check-up and that she was in good health, signing off that “Britain’s loneliest sheep is lonely no more.”

An SSPCA spokeswoman said: “The team brought the ewe up successfully and our Inspector examined her. Thankfully the sheep is in good bodily condition, aside from needing to be sheared. She will now be taken to a specialist home within Scotland to rest and recover.

“We are delighted that the sheep, who the rescue group have named Fiona is safe and well, ready to start her new life.”

Fiona, according to Mr Wilson, will now be taken to a new home at a ‘well known Scottish farm park’ but couldn’t say anymore than that.