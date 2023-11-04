‘Wilful’ fire in Peterhead sparks police investigaton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Wilful’ fire in Peterhead sparks police investigaton

Police are appealing for information after a fire took place in Peterhead.

By Shanay Taylor
The fire took place on Maiden Street.
Police launch appeal after fire in Peterhead. Image: Shutterstock.

A “wilful” fire in Peterhead has prompted a police investigation.

The fire took place yesterday at a property in the town centre.

Officers were called to assist the fire service at the property on Maiden Street shortly before 12pm on Friday, November 3.

There were no reports of anyone injured, however, the police are continuing their inquiries into what happened.

Fire took place on Maiden Street in Peterhead Image: Shanay Taylor/DCT Media.

Fire treated as wilful

Police Constable Raegan Ingram said: “We are keen to establish the circumstances as to how this fire was started, and although there was no one within the property at the time, it is one in a block of six flats and could have caused serious injury to other residents had it not been extinguished.

“I would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time and saw anything suspicious or anyone with dash cam footage to contact us.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 1340 of Friday, November 3, 2023.”

Pictures show the extent of damage to the building as windows appear to be boarded up and parts of the granite is now black.

