‘Wilful’ fire in Peterhead sparks police investigaton

A “wilful” fire in Peterhead has prompted a police investigation.

The fire took place yesterday at a property in the town centre.

Officers were called to assist the fire service at the property on Maiden Street shortly before 12pm on Friday, November 3.

There were no reports of anyone injured, however, the police are continuing their inquiries into what happened.

Fire treated as wilful

Police Constable Raegan Ingram said: “We are keen to establish the circumstances as to how this fire was started, and although there was no one within the property at the time, it is one in a block of six flats and could have caused serious injury to other residents had it not been extinguished.

“I would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time and saw anything suspicious or anyone with dash cam footage to contact us.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 1340 of Friday, November 3, 2023.”

Pictures show the extent of damage to the building as windows appear to be boarded up and parts of the granite is now black.