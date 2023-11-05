Four people injured following a two-car crash on the A97 road near Forgue

Four people have been injured after a two-car crash on the A97 near Forgue, in Aberdeenshire.

The incident took place on the A97 Banff to Dinnet road at just before 4.30pm on Sunday evening.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed the incident took place around 35 miles northwest of Aberdeen near Forgue.

A fire service spokeswoman said: “We received a call about 4:45pm with regards to a two-car crash in Forgue, on the A97.”

Four casualties after A97 crash in Aberdeenshire

She continued: “Police and emergency services were at the scene. There have been four casualties.”

Police Scotland have been contacted for comment.

More as we get it.