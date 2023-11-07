Buckie Ladies goalkeeper who was told to quit football defies doctor’s orders with award nomination

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Buckie Ladies goalkeeper who was told to quit football defies doctor’s orders with award nomination

Sophia Golebiewski was told the sport would not do her health any good, 'sending her anxiety and mental health through the roof'.

By Ellie Milne
Sophia Golebiewski holding a champions banner
Sophia Golebiewski won the Highlands and Islands League Cup with Buckie Ladies FD. Image: Joanne Golebiewski.

A north-east teenager who was told she should not play football has now been nominated for a national award for her goalkeeping success with Buckie Ladies FD.

Sophia Golebiewski, from Banff, has loved the game since she was a child but was recommended not to play herself following her autism diagnosis.

Despite being warned playing could have an impact on her anxiety and mental health, the 18-year-old decided to follow her passion and has successfully helped her team win the double two years in a row.

Player of the year?

Now, she has been shortlisted for Highlands and Islands Player of the Year at this year’s Scottish Women’s Football Awards.

“I have loved football for as long as I can remember,” Sophia said. “It was always on the TV at home or my uncle’s house, and me and my brothers would kick the ball about in the front garden.

“When I got to P3, I wanted to play but there were only boy’s teams. I joined Deveronvale but the boys wouldn’t pass to girls so I didn’t stay long.”

Sophia Golebiewski in action as the goalkeeper for Buckie Ladies FD
Sophia Golebiewski in action as the goalkeeper for Buckie Ladies FD. Image: Joanne Golebiewski .

Buckie Ladies star goalkeeper

Sophia would still go along to the five-a-side pitch to watch other youngsters play and have a kick about with her younger brother, Adam, while the teams were warming up.

“Someone saw us and said to my dad he should find me a team,” she added. “By that time, when I was about 11 or 12, Deveronvale had a girls team so I went along.

“I started as as an outfield player but once the keeper left, I jumped at the chance to go in goal.”

When the Deveronvale team folded a few years later, it was suggested Sophia join her current team Buckie Ladies FD.

“I went for it and haven’t looked back,” she said. “We have had two amazing seasons winning the double two years in a row. All my hard work is paying off and I’m grateful for everyone for believing in me.”

Buckie Ladies FD
Buckie Ladies FD have won the Highlands and Islands League and Cup two years in a row. Image: Buckie Ladies FD.

Proving people wrong

Despite her achievements in the sport, Sophia was told she should not play football when she was first diagnosed with autism.

The 18-year-old said: “It has not been easy as I had a lot of trouble communicating and getting to know my teammates until I was on the pitch.

“Going through my diagnosis, we were told that football wasn’t going to do me any good, sending my anxiety and mental health through the roof, but I have proved people wrong saying I shouldn’t and couldn’t do it.

“Well, I did it.”

Her mum, Joanne Golebiewski, added: “Sophia is so passionate about football but it was recommened she shouldn’t play because she would get anxious if they lost.

“But she stuck it out and worked through it all.”

Sophia playing for Buckie Ladies FD
Sophia joined Buckie Ladies FD at the start of last season. Image: Joanne Golebiewski.

Team success for Buckie Ladies FD

Team coach Laura Duncan said Sophia has become a “big character” in the team since joining at the start of last season.

“She would hardly speak to any of us when she first started but it has been great to see her confidence grow and grow over the months,” she said.

“And, Sophia has been a fantastic player – she only conceded eight goals last season. As well as that, her knowledge of the game is great and she has been helping our second goalie learn the role.”

Sophia Golebiewski with Son Tottenham shirt
Sophia, pictured with Tottenham captain Son’s shirt, is a big football fan. Image: Joanne Golebiewski.

Buckie Ladies FD have also been recognised in the awards shortlist with a nomination for Sustainable Club of the Year, and a Volunteer of the Year nomination for Laura, who is involved with all age groups at the club.

Several of the players will attend the award ceremony at Hampden Park on November 25.

“I was gobsmacked,” Laura said. “Chuffed to bits but shocked we were nominated.

“Last season we won the league for the first time, and the cup. It was a massive achievement for the team.

“When we first started we had heavy defeats at every match so to come on like this is such a short time is amazing for me and the team.”

Buckie Ladies secure Highlands and Islands League and Cup double

Conversation