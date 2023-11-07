‘Another road blocked’: Readers react as Aberdeen Christmas Village begins to take shape

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Another road blocked’: Readers react as Aberdeen Christmas Village begins to take shape

There are a ho ho whole lot of frustrations with the road closures, the market's small size and location.

By Bailey Moreton
To go with story by Bailey Moreton. Aberdeen Christmas village being set up Picture shows;
Aberdeen Christmas village being set up. Aberdeen.

October is over and that can mean only one thing, it’s Christmas season!

Elves have begun work on setting up stalls for the Christmas market with the Christmas Village set to run for six weekends (Friday to Sunday) from November 17 to December 23.

The Christmas Village will take up a portion of Upperkirkgate and Broad Street.

While Christmas is just around the corner, many readers are not excited to deck the halls and scoff down mince pies, at least at the Christmas Village.

Readers were not too excited about the Aberdeen Christmas village being set up.

Many expressed their frustration with past year’s events as well as what’s in store for this year.

Ho Ho Ho…?

While a couple of readers said they were “buzzing” at the prospect of the Christmas market stalls returning, positive comments were few and far between.

Iris McIntosh wrote: “I’m getting in the Christmas spirit putting the tree up this week.”

Steve Leslie was full of glowing praise: “It’s quite easy to stay away from it or go along, we all know it will be small and everything overpriced but it’s better than having absolutely nothing, Edinburgh is exactly the same but just on a bigger scale.”

Ba Humbug: “The laughing stock of Scotland”

While on the flip side, Scrooge McDuck was pulling no punches when it came to criticism of the event from past years.

Les Chadderton said: “Oh, can’t wait, another road blocked.”

Julie Hay wrote: “Hope it’s better than previous years, Aberdeen is the laughing stock of Scotland with their sad attempt at Christmas markets.”

Davina Fa: “Come on seriously you call this a market !!! It’s a very small section of street for an entire city it’s absolutely laughable! It is possibly the biggest let down of a Christmas market yet.”

aberdeen christmas village
People enjoying the market Christmas Village back in 2021. Image: Paul Glendell.

Several readers pointed to markets elsewhere, noting Perth’s vibrant events and London uses parks to host their Christmas markets. Several were rueing the fact Aberdeen does not do the same.

Sue Gail Channon commented: “Aberdeen isn’t good at markets is it? The farmers market that wasn’t brilliant but better than nothing has never returned since Covid and yet Perth, who were always superior, now have 50 stalls every month.”

The Our Union Street taskforce will move into offices in the largest Union Terrace Gardens pavilion earl next week. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Some city council chiefs had suggested the Christmas Village could move to Union Street Gardens, but that is not happening this year. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Plans to move the market down the road to Union Terrace Gardens never materialised, leaving some EE readers disappointed.

Davina Fa added: “They could have had it in UTG and utilised the space and made a brilliant attempt at a market rather than closing a street completely off, as if there’s not enough obstacles to encounter going into town.

“The gardens could have attracted far more than something the width of the Marischal College. Every other city across Scotland utilise their parks.”

Andrew Troup agreed: “Aye and it should be Doon at the park the roads are bad enough without another one being closed.”

Keith Salmon summed up the majority of the readers’ comments: “It’s an absolute joke of a market if you can call it that. It’s been rubbish for years now and takes literally 5 minutes to go through it.”

Why is it beginning to look a lot like Christmas ALREADY in Aberdeen city centre?

