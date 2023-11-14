Man violently attacked partner without warning at Aberdeen music venue

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man violently attacked partner without warning at Aberdeen music venue

Myles Robertson-Cowie's solicitor told the court that "frustration got the better him" that evening in Krakatoa bar.

By David McPhee
A man has been ordered to pay a woman compensation after he punched her three times to the face at an Aberdeen music venue.

Myles Robertson-Cowie appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court where he admitted repeatedly striking the woman in Krakatoa after demanding she return home with him.

When she refused, the 25-year-old left the bar but reappeared moments later where he punched her “without warning or reason”.

Robertson-Cowie’s solicitor told the court that “frustration got the better him” that evening.

Woman left with facial injuries after being attacked at Krakatoa

Fiscal depute Lydia Ross said Robertson-Cowie and the woman had been out in Aberdeen city centre on the evening of September 7 this year when they went to Krakatoa.

At around 12.45am Robertson-Cowie requested that the pair leave and was told by the woman that she wanted to stay and she would see him back at home.

He left the bar at that point – but returned soon after.

“The complainer had her back to the front door as the accused reentered the bar,” Ms Ross said.

“Without warning or reason the accused struck her to the head three times with a closed fist.”

As a result of the assault, which was fully captured on CCTV, the woman suffered swelling to her right cheek and right gum, Ms Ross added.

Robertson-Cowie pleaded guilty to one charge of assault by repeatedly striking a woman to her injury.

Accused ‘lashed out’

Defence solicitor Michael Barnett described the offence as a “rather depressing state of affairs” where the couple had been drinking heavily.

“She said to him to leave and she would see him back at the flat,” he said.

“Frustration has somehow got the better of him and he has stormed back into the bar and lashed out.

“He cannot explain it, which is concerning.”

Sheriff Craig Findlater told Robertson-Cowie that the court “takes a serious view of domestic matters”.

“You are a young person with no previous convictions and you have taken a number of steps since this happened to make positive changes,” he added.

Sheriff Findlater fined Robertson-Cowie, of Beaconsfield Place, Aberdeen, a total of £280 and ordered him to pay his victim £200 in compensation.

