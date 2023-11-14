Man violently attacked partner without warning at Aberdeen music venue

A man has been ordered to pay a woman compensation after he punched her three times to the face at an Aberdeen music venue.

Myles Robertson-Cowie appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court where he admitted repeatedly striking the woman in Krakatoa after demanding she return home with him.

When she refused, the 25-year-old left the bar but reappeared moments later where he punched her “without warning or reason”.

Robertson-Cowie’s solicitor told the court that “frustration got the better him” that evening.

Woman left with facial injuries after being attacked at Krakatoa

Fiscal depute Lydia Ross said Robertson-Cowie and the woman had been out in Aberdeen city centre on the evening of September 7 this year when they went to Krakatoa.

At around 12.45am Robertson-Cowie requested that the pair leave and was told by the woman that she wanted to stay and she would see him back at home.

He left the bar at that point – but returned soon after.

“The complainer had her back to the front door as the accused reentered the bar,” Ms Ross said.

“Without warning or reason the accused struck her to the head three times with a closed fist.”

As a result of the assault, which was fully captured on CCTV, the woman suffered swelling to her right cheek and right gum, Ms Ross added.

Robertson-Cowie pleaded guilty to one charge of assault by repeatedly striking a woman to her injury.

Accused ‘lashed out’

Defence solicitor Michael Barnett described the offence as a “rather depressing state of affairs” where the couple had been drinking heavily.

“She said to him to leave and she would see him back at the flat,” he said.

“Frustration has somehow got the better of him and he has stormed back into the bar and lashed out.

“He cannot explain it, which is concerning.”

Sheriff Craig Findlater told Robertson-Cowie that the court “takes a serious view of domestic matters”.

“You are a young person with no previous convictions and you have taken a number of steps since this happened to make positive changes,” he added.

Sheriff Findlater fined Robertson-Cowie, of Beaconsfield Place, Aberdeen, a total of £280 and ordered him to pay his victim £200 in compensation.

