Line closed between Aberdeen and Dundee as track defect causes ‘major disruption’

The train line between Aberdeen and Dundee is closed due to a track defect near Stonehaven.
ScotRail has halted all services due to ‘major disruption’ following the discovery earlier this afternoon.
Network Rail posted at 12.56pm on Tuesday: “The Aberdeen-Dundee line has been closed while our engineers investigate the report.
“We’ll share more details ASAP.”
ScotRail says the following alterations will apply:
- Services between Glasgow Queen Street and Aberdeen may terminate at/start back from Perth
- Services between Montrose and Inverurie, and between Edinburgh and Aberdeen, may terminate at/start back from Dundee
Rail replacement transport is in operation as follows:
- At Perth – x1 Bay Travel @ 1410 & x1 Woods @ 1405 (both full size)
- At Dundee – x1 Bud Fisher (20 seater) @ 1415 & x1 Bells @ 1430 (16 seater)
- At Aberdeen – x1 Kineil @ 1430 full size
National Rail says disruption is expected to continue until 3pm.