Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Line closed between Aberdeen and Dundee as track defect causes ‘major disruption’

ScotRail has halted all services, sparking 'major disruption'.

Stephen Eighteen By Stephen Eighteen
A ScotRail train.
ScotRail services are cancelled between Dundee and Aberdeen.

The train line between Aberdeen and Dundee is closed due to a track defect near Stonehaven.

ScotRail has halted all services due to ‘major disruption’ following the discovery earlier this afternoon.

Network Rail posted at 12.56pm on Tuesday: “The Aberdeen-Dundee line has been closed while our engineers investigate the report.

“We’ll share more details ASAP.”

ScotRail says the following alterations will apply:

  • Services between Glasgow Queen Street and Aberdeen may terminate at/start back from Perth
  • Services between Montrose and Inverurie, and between Edinburgh and Aberdeen, may terminate at/start back from Dundee

Rail replacement transport is in operation as follows:

  • At Perth – x1 Bay Travel @ 1410 & x1 Woods @ 1405 (both full size)
  • At Dundee – x1 Bud Fisher (20 seater) @ 1415 & x1 Bells @ 1430 (16 seater)
  • At Aberdeen – x1 Kineil @ 1430 full size

National Rail says disruption is expected to continue until 3pm.

