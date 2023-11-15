Aberdeen-trained chef Evelina reveals what it’s like to compete on MasterChef

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen-trained chef Evelina reveals what it’s like to compete on MasterChef

Evelina, who learned her craft in Aberdeen, said MasterChef does not compare to any other kitchen experience she'd had.

By Bailey Moreton
Evelina Stripeikyte reflects on MasterChef: The Professionals experience Image: BBC/Shine TV.
Evelina Stripeikyte reflects on MasterChef: The Professionals experience Image: BBC/Shine TV.

She has gone from learning her craft at North East Scotland College to appearing on national TV in MasterChef.

But Evelina Stripeikyte said the heat she felt in the MasterChef kitchen was unlike any other experience she’d had before.

The Lithuanian-born chef, 28, appeared on the latest series of MasterChef: The Professionals, making it through her heat before getting knocked out at the quarter-final stage.

She has competed in competitions before, but said the atmosphere on the MasterChef was decidedly different.

She said: “I don’t know if I could compare it, it’s totally different things but at the same time I was really looking forward to it, and I was really excited to get in it and try something that I have not done before.

“When you walk into that kitchen you don’t know what to expect, and also doing it the first time, when there are many cameras pointing at you… it’s amazing, but it doesn’t seem real.”

Then Craftsman Company, chef Evelina Stripeikyte making pancakes in 2019. Image: Kenny Elrick.

Evelina moved to Scotland in 2013 and studied at North East Scotland College, completing a SVQ in professional cookery.

Then she honed her craft for seven years at various establishments in Aberdeen, including the Craftsman Company on Guild Street.

She now works as Chef de Partie at the Michelin starred Glenturret Lalique Restaurant in Perth.

Turning heritage into style

After a rocky start during her heat, Evelina recovered well with her signature menu, which fused her Lithuanian background and years living in Scotland.

Bouncing back like she did is part of being a chef, she said: “You really need to have some power I think, let’s call it a power, in you, that you bounce back so you can come back stronger. I think for me, I felt I crumbled inside really, but I knew that I had to just bounce back and come back and do what I do best.”

Her main of venison was sauced with kvass – a liqueur made from fermented dark rye bread — which is uncommon in the UK, piquing the curiosity of the judges on the day.

She said: “I know this taste since childhood. For me it’s something very, very familiar, and I’m like, ‘Why can I not showcase that to people too?’

“I actually made the kvass at work, and then took it to London with me. So, there were a few trials of it that I made… There were a few trials, a few explosions, which was quite funny, but at the same time, you need to do what you need to do.”

Practice makes perfect

She said her colleagues at Glenturret Lalique were very supportive during the process, especially the head chef there, Mark Donald.

The restaurant covered the cost of the produce needed to practice her menu. Including flavours from her culture, like the Kvass, was something her boss at Glenturret encouraged.

He said: “People love it when they bring their own flavour memories and heritage to the plate. I think people cook better when it means more to them.”

“I think she did really well and the dishes look really nice aesthetically, her stuff was great. It was a shame she didn’t go any further.”

The Aberdeen-trained chef now works at The Glenturret Lalique Restaurant in Perth. Image: The Glenturret Lalique Restaurant.

Having that practice in the kitchen at Glenturret beforehand helped Evelina on the day.

She said: “He let me sit in that kitchen till two o’clock in the morning every day.”

“The rest of the team were really supportive, and they were really looking after me when I was like crushing in that kitchen, couldn’t get my timings right. It was almost like collectively teamwork.”

More TV appearances in the future?

While she said she’s hesitant to plan too far in the future, the Lithuanian chef did not rule out future ambitions to appear on TV again.

She said: “Now that I think about it, I was really, really nervous, but I loved it. So maybe one day yes, but not just yet.”

