Huntly hero pays for stranded family’s petrol

Asda employee George Duncan stepped in when he saw a father struggling to pay for fuel in Huntly.

By Bailey Moreton
Huntly hero asda employee george duncan
Huntly Asda employee pays for stranded family's petrol. Image: Morrow Communications.

Not all heroes wear capes. Some wear Asda uniforms.

A Huntly Asda employee helped a stranded father and his son get home by paying for their petrol.

George Duncan, has worked at the Huntly Asda for 11 years. One Sunday evening he spotted a customer struggling with the petrol pump.

He said: “He’d put his card in to pre-pay for his fuel and lifted the pump, but his son who was just a toddler was in the car, had managed to unhook his seatbelt and was misbehaving a little in the car.

“The customer was on his own, so he was trying to tend to his son and the petrol pump all at once, but he ended up having to put the pump back to get his son safely back in the seat.”

Unbeknownst to the driver, doing so had cancelled the transaction. But the pre-payment had gone through as a pending payment on his card, blocking him from trying again.

Stuck without petrol on a Sunday evening 25 miles away from home in Huntly, the father was in a sticky situation.

Hero in an Asda uniform

But luckily for the father and his son, George Duncan was on the scene.

Mr Duncan said: “He would’ve been waiting for an hour and a half until someone could come to help.

“I couldn’t leave him stranded with his little son, so I used my card to fill up the car so they could get home.”

While he was pleased to help, Mr Duncan brushed the act off as a simple, kind gesture.

He added: “He was so thankful, but I was just doing the right thing really, just being a nice human being, doing my good deed for the day!”

Linda Morrison, Asda Huntly General Store Manager praised her employee’s act of service.

She said: “He didn’t even tell me he’d done it – I found out by chance, he never thought anything of it, just did it off his own bat.”

