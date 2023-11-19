Man airlifted to hospital after house fire in Montrose

A man has been airlifted to hospital after a house fire in Montrose.

Emergency services descended on Lower Hall Street following reports of the blaze just after 12.30pm on Sunday.

The street was cordoned off and an air ambulance was called to the scene.

A male casualty was taken by air ambulance to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

Fire crews from Arbroath, Montrose and Brechin were all sent in response.

A spokesperson for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received the call at 12.32pm to attend a house fire on Lower Hall Street in Montrose.

“The fire has since been extinguished.

“We received the stop message at 1.52pm.”

A police spokesperson said: “Around 12.35pm on Sunday we were called to a report of a fire at a property in Lower Hall Street, Montrose.

“Emergency services attended and a man was taken by air ambulance to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

“The fire was extinguished by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.

“Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”

Scottish Ambulance Service has been asked for comment.