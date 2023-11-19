Man airlifted to hospital after house fire in Montrose

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man airlifted to hospital after house fire in Montrose

By Andrew Robson
Firefighters attending to the house fire in Lower Hall Street. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Firefighters attending to the house fire in Lower Hall Street. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

A man has been airlifted to hospital after a house fire in Montrose.

Emergency services descended on Lower Hall Street following reports of the blaze just after 12.30pm on Sunday.

A male casualty was taken by air ambulance to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

Fire crews from Arbroath, Montrose and Brechin were all sent in response.

Air ambulance called after house fire in Montrose
The air ambulance landed near the fire, in Lower Hall Street, Montrose. Image: Supplied
Police on street outside Montrose house fire
The street was cordoned off shortly after the fire. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

A spokesperson for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received the call at 12.32pm to attend a house fire on Lower Hall Street in Montrose.

“The fire has since been extinguished.

“We received the stop message at 1.52pm.”

A police spokesperson said: “Around 12.35pm on Sunday we were called to a report of a fire at a property in Lower Hall Street, Montrose.

“Emergency services attended and a man was taken by air ambulance to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

“The fire was extinguished by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.

“Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”

Scottish Ambulance Service has been asked for comment.

