‘Find Kiesha’s killer’: Flowers laid at New Elgin home of murdered mum

Flowers have been laid in tribute to Kiesha Donaghy who was murdered in her New Elgin home.

People from the local community have been gathering in small groups to look at the tributes, and to pay their respects to the 32-year-old mum-of-two.

Alerted by Kiesha’s dog’s “whimpering”, relatives called on the house on Thursday evening where they made the tragic discovery.

Police were immediately called and forensic officers swooped on the home.

Flowers laid in tribute to Kiesha Donaghy at her New Elgin home

Following days of enquiries, an officer still stands guard outside the property on Anderson Drive.

It is understood that not only did Kiesha die in the house, but her partner also died there earlier this year.

Police say they are hunting for her killer and have asked anyone with information to come forward.

Following the announcement that the incident is being treated as murder, countless people have taken the time to pay tribute to the young woman online – with many urging anyone who knows what happened to tell the police for the sake of her two daughters.

Kevin Shand wrote: “This is horrendous, poor lass. Heart goes out to her wee ones and family. Just unimaginable.”

Do what is ‘morally right’

Fran Hutton added: “I hope, for the sake of her children if nothing else, that anyone who thinks they seen anything or knows something does what’s morally right and report it

“Two little girls have just had their entire lives turned upside down, never to be the same again… think about that, and do the right thing.”

Elaine Stewart added: “I hope whoever did this is caught and dealt with thoughts with her girls, family and friends.”

Dan Mackie wrote: “Just remember, whoever committed this horrific crime will, in all probability, be acting very strangely now.

“They’ll be doing things totally alien to their character. What they have done will be heavily on their minds.”

Haylz Paton Maber added: “I feel for her entire family but those poor kids. They needed their mummy. Just heart-breaking.”

Diane Robertson asked: “So the person who murdered this poor woman is still going about their daily business – is there a risk to anybody else?”