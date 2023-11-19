‘Find Kiesha’s killer’: Flowers laid at New Elgin home of murdered mum

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

‘Find Kiesha’s killer’: Flowers laid at New Elgin home of murdered mum

Investigating officers remain at the scene of Kiesha Donaghy's death, as police call for information.

By Louise Glen
Floral tributes laid at the gate of murder victim Kiesha Donaghy.
Floral tributes have been laid at the scene of the murder. Image: Jasperimage.

Flowers have been laid in tribute to Kiesha Donaghy who was murdered in her New Elgin home.

People from the local community have been gathering in small groups to look at the tributes, and to pay their respects to the 32-year-old mum-of-two.

Alerted by Kiesha’s dog’s “whimpering”, relatives called on the house on Thursday evening where they made the tragic discovery.

Police were immediately called and forensic officers swooped on the home.

Flowers laid in tribute to Kiesha Donaghy at her New Elgin home

Following days of enquiries, an officer still stands guard outside the property on Anderson Drive.

Police have launched a full investigation into the death of Kiesha Donaghy.
The crime scene is still guarded by police and CID officers were seen entering the property today. Image: Jasperimage.

It is understood that not only did Kiesha die in the house, but her partner also died there earlier this year.

Police say they are hunting for her killer and have asked anyone with information to come forward.

Following the announcement that the incident is being treated as murder, countless people have taken the time to pay tribute to the young woman online – with many urging anyone who knows what happened to tell the police for the sake of her two daughters.

Kevin Shand wrote: “This is horrendous, poor lass. Heart goes out to her wee ones and family. Just unimaginable.”

Do what is ‘morally right’

Fran Hutton added: “I hope, for the sake of her children if nothing else, that anyone who thinks they seen anything or knows something does what’s morally right and report it

“Two little girls have just had their entire lives turned upside down, never to be the same again… think about that, and do the right thing.”

Keisha Donaghy was found dead at her flat in New Elgin.
Kiesha Donaghy, a mother-of-two. Image: Kiesha Donaghy/ Facebook.

Elaine Stewart added: “I hope whoever did this is caught and dealt with thoughts with her girls, family and friends.”

Dan Mackie wrote: “Just remember, whoever committed this horrific crime will, in all probability, be acting very strangely now.

“They’ll be doing things totally alien to their character. What they have done will be heavily on their minds.”

Haylz Paton Maber added: “I feel for her entire family but those poor kids. They needed their mummy. Just heart-breaking.”

Diane Robertson asked: “So the person who murdered this poor woman is still going about their daily business – is there a risk to anybody else?”

 

9