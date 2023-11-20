Derek Adams’ Ross County return to be confirmed on Monday night

Derek Adams will be confirmed as Ross County manager in a press conference at tea-time today (Monday).

The 48-year-old has left English League Two side Morecambe ninth in their division and is set to be named as Malky Mackay’s replacement, taking the helm at Dingwall for the third time.

Reports on Sunday night suggested Adams was chairman Roy MacGregor’s top target and that the appointment was imminent.

This morning, Morecambe released the following statement confirming their boss was moving on.

It said: “The board of directors wished to retain the services of Derek Adams, but a contractual release clause was met to enable the move to progress.

“CEO Ben Sadler said: “Derek has done an excellent job in challenging circumstances during his second spell with Morecambe, securing the club’s status in League One upon his return midway through the 2021/2022 season, and building an excellent squad almost from scratch in the current season that is currently sitting just outside the League Two play-off positions, with games in hand.

“For all of that, we thank Derek and wish him the very best for the future. However, the sole focus of the board of directors now is to appoint the best manager to take this very special club forwards.”

Morecambe director James Wakefield added: “We have made huge progress at Morecambe Football Club over the past four years; doubling the fanbase, professionalising the organisation on and off the pitch, developing exciting young players and bringing Morecambe FC Women and MFC Community Sports closer than ever before, all despite some well-publicised ownership challenges.”

Kilmarnock clash first up for Adams

Adams was previously in charge of County from 2007 to 2010 and 2011 to 2014.

He guided the club to the First Division title and into the top-flight in 2012, and the Second Division title in 2008, as well as the Scottish Cup final in 2010.

The ex-Aberdeen midfielder spent four years in charge at Plymouth Argyle, which included a promotion to League One. He left the club in April 2019 and took over at Morecambe later that year.

He steered the club to promotion from League Two for the first time in their history in 2021 before leaving to take charge of Bradford City. He was sacked by Bradford in February 2022 and returned to Morecambe later that month.

Mackay was sacked by County last Wednesday, with the team just above the Premiership’s rock-bottom side Livingston on goal difference.

County’s last win was a 1-0 victory at Kilmarnock on September 2, with Killie also their opponents in the league this Saturday, which will be Adams’ third dugout debut for the Dingwall club.