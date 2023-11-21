Man taken to hospital after boat capsizes near Stonehaven Harbour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Man taken to hospital after boat capsizes near Stonehaven Harbour

Police, ambulance, helicopters and coastguard all at the scene.

By Louise Glen & Ross Hempseed
Boat capsizes in Stonehavan Harbour.
A fishing boat in the water after it upturned near Stonehaven - prompting a multi-agency rescue Image: Ross Hempseed/ DC Thomson.

A man has been taken to hospital following an incident near Stonehaven Harbour.

Emergency services rushed to the harbour area after reports of a man in the water at Cowie and a boat found upturned in the bay.

Emergency services were called at 8.39am this morning.

Police, ambulance, search helicopters and coastguard teams were all at the scene – as they fought to recover the man.

Stonehaven RNLI was tasked to attend at the scene.

One eyewitness saw a helicopter hovering over the vessel and one of the crew was lowered down on a rope to rescue the man in the water.

Patient taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 8.45am on Tuesday November 21, we were made aware of a man in the water at Stonehaven Harbour.

Stonehaven Harbour boat incident with a boat pictured in the sea.
A man has been taken to hospital following an incident in Stonehaven Harbour. Image: Ross Hempseed/ DC Thomson.

“Emergency services, including the Coastguard, attended and the man was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.”

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We received a call at 8.39am to attend an incident at Stonehaven Harbour.

“One ambulance and a special operations response team (SORT) were dispatched to the scene.

“One patient was transported to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.”

A spokeswoman for the coastguard said they could not provide any details as the incident was ongoing. But confirmed that it was in attendance.

The fire service said it was not in attendance.

The sea state in Stonehaven today is calm, with a light wind. High tide was at 7.57am with a swell of 12ft 6ins.

This is a breaking news story, check back for more as we have it.

