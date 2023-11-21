Man taken to hospital after boat capsizes near Stonehaven Harbour

A man has been taken to hospital following an incident near Stonehaven Harbour.

Emergency services rushed to the harbour area after reports of a man in the water at Cowie and a boat found upturned in the bay.

Emergency services were called at 8.39am this morning.

Police, ambulance, search helicopters and coastguard teams were all at the scene – as they fought to recover the man.

Stonehaven RNLI was tasked to attend at the scene.

One eyewitness saw a helicopter hovering over the vessel and one of the crew was lowered down on a rope to rescue the man in the water.

Patient taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 8.45am on Tuesday November 21, we were made aware of a man in the water at Stonehaven Harbour.

“Emergency services, including the Coastguard, attended and the man was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.”

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We received a call at 8.39am to attend an incident at Stonehaven Harbour.

“One ambulance and a special operations response team (SORT) were dispatched to the scene.

“One patient was transported to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.”

A spokeswoman for the coastguard said they could not provide any details as the incident was ongoing. But confirmed that it was in attendance.

The fire service said it was not in attendance.

The sea state in Stonehaven today is calm, with a light wind. High tide was at 7.57am with a swell of 12ft 6ins.

This is a breaking news story, check back for more as we have it.