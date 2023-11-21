Watch: Incredible moment fisherman is airlifted to safety as ‘freak wave’ capsizes boat in Stonehaven

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Watch: Incredible moment fisherman is airlifted to safety as ‘freak wave’ capsizes boat in Stonehaven

Eyewitness called emergency services after he saw a big wave crash into the vessel despite 'the sea being calm'.

By Louise Glen & Ross Hempseed

The incredible moment a fisherman is airlifted to safety after a “freak wave” capsized his boat in Stonehaven has been captured on camera.

The rescue that took place earlier this morning saw a crewman lifted from the sinking hull of his fishing boat near Cowie and into the care of the ambulance service.

The man waited on the hull of his boat for around 20 minutes, before he got himself on to the rope that winched him to safety.

The fisherman’s condition is not known.

Eyewitnesses say the fisherman was in the water for 20 minutes clinging to the boat as he waited for emergency services to arrive.

The incident happened at 8.39am this morning when emergency services were made aware of a man in the water at Stonehaven Harbour.

The man was winched to safety before he was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

Making the emergency call was Craig Pollard.

Boat was hit by ‘freak wave’

The 18-year-old joiner who was waiting in his works van for the day to start.

He describes seeing the boat being hit by a “big wave”.

A fisherman was airlifted to safety following his boat being capsized in Portlethen.
A fisherman was airlifted to safety in Stonehaven. Image: Supplied.

He said: “I hope the guy is ok. I am just really worried about him. It was really shocking.

Craig explained what happened. He said: “I was waiting in my work’s van at an old folks home when we saw the boat going along in the distance.

“We were watching the boat go along when all of a sudden it was hit by a big wave.”

Saying that the sea conditions were fairly calm, he said it was a “freak wave”.

He continued: “It did not look as though it was big or strong enough to flounder the fishing vessel.”

‘I saw the boat flipping over’

Craig, from Portlethen, continued: “I saw the boat flipping over and I called 999. It was just a reaction and what you should do.

“To me, the wave did not look big enough to flip over the boat, but it did.

“I had to phone back a few times with more information as the boat started to sink.

“I didn’t know what to do other than make that phone call. I wish I could have done more.

Boat capsizes in Stonehavan Harbour.
The fishing boat in the water after it upturned near Stonehaven – prompting a multi-agency rescue Image: Ross Hempseed/ DC Thomson.

“I just hope that the guy is doing ok.”

Another eyewitness said: “Staff at the golf course noticed a creel boat caught in a heavy swell just off the rocks at Cowie.

“The greenkeeper then rushed to the clubhouse to say it had capsized.”

Staff called emergency services and then waited “an eternity” for help.

They watched the man in the water, clinging to his boat “for a good 20 minutes”.

