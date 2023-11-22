‘Extremely disrespectful’: Sausage and cider music festival to change dates after clash with Piper Alpha anniversary ceremony

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

‘Extremely disrespectful’: Sausage and cider music festival to change dates after clash with Piper Alpha anniversary ceremony

The Hazlehead Park event had been scheduled for the 36th anniversary of the North Sea disaster which claimed 167 lives.

By Ben Hendry
The sausage and cider festival would take place at the same time as a memorial ceremony nearby in Hazlehead Park.
The sausage and cider festival would take place at the same time as a memorial ceremony nearby in Hazlehead Park. Image: Sausage and Cider Festival UK/Kami Thomson

Grieving relatives have stopped a “sausage and cider” music festival from disrupting a ceremony honouring lives lost in the Piper Alpha disaster.

The boozy bash had been arranged for Saturday, July 6, at Aberdeen’s Hazlehead Park.

Revellers have been promised a choice of 30 ciders, with more than 20 types of sausage available and even a chili eating competition.

There will also be performances from Oasis, Queen, Abba and Stereophonic tribute bands – plus a “huge headline act to be announced”.

The Piper Alpha statue at Hazlehead Park
The 2022 Piper Alpha memorial service at Hazelhead Park. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson

But the loved ones of those who died in Piper Alpha will be gathering elsewhere in the park on that day to mark 36 years since the major fatality.

A ceremony takes place every year on July 6, with crowds gathering around the memorial statue in the park’s rose garden.

For many, it’s the closest thing they have to a gravesite, as 30 bodies were never recovered.

The tragedy remains vivid in many people’s memories.

Those families have now persuaded Aberdeen City Council into a change of plan, though questions remain over why the go-ahead was given in the first place.

The authority and the organisers have now agreed to push the event back a fortnight.

And it appears to be moving from a one-day to weekend-long extravaganza, scheduled across July 19 and July 20.

What is the Sausage and Cider festival?

Sausage and cider festival bosses say the 2023 tour, taking in dozens of locations across Britain, has been “insane”.

And they’re urging city revellers to “eat and drink the night away” by booking early.

It’s scheduled to run from 2pm to 11pm, and about 2,000 people have said they are “interested” on social media.

Tickets will go on sale on Friday, November 24.

A bratwurst vendor at the Brewdog AGM last summer  in Hazelhead Park. Image: Rebecca Mcgregor

Sausage and cider event at Hazlehead ‘distasteful’

The Press and Journal has seen an email sent to the council from concerned relatives, in advance of the change of date.

The complaint states: “I believe it is of poor judgment to allow this to take place on the above date at Hazelhead park.

“This date marks 36 years to the Piper Alpha disaster and a memorial service is held at the park every year.

“I find it extremely disrespectful to authorise a festival at the park on this date.

“As a family who was directly affected by the loss of a family member on this date, this is a date of remembrance and is still to this day a very sad emotional day.”

The Piper Alpha memorial service at Hazelhead Park could be disturbed by noise from the sausage and cider festival.
The Piper Alpha memorial service at Hazelhead Park could be disturbed by noise from the sausage and cider festival. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

The message urges the local authority to correct this “error of judgement”.

They add: “Those who have also been affected by the disaster will find this a distasteful and disrespectful choice of location for such event.”

Revellers could disturb two-minute silence

Comments beneath posts advertising the event on Facebook also raise concerns.

Irene Zawieja Downie said: “I can’t believe how disrespectful it is to have a music festival on the same date and place where grieving widows, children and families will be attending the ceremony, which includes a two-minute silence.”

Crowds paying tribute on the 35th anniversary of the catastrophe this July. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Louise Macleod said that. “as one of the family members affected”, she was “furious”.

A council spokeswoman said: “In response to concerns raised, we have agreed with festival organisers to move the date for the event to 19 to 20 July.”

Conversation