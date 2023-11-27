‘Welcome to Kintore’ signs split opinion as residents choose between four designs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

‘Welcome to Kintore’ signs split opinion as residents choose between four designs

The vote was put to locals after being presented with four different options.

By Graham Fleming
Kintore wall sign
Some feature a thicker font. Image: Kintore Community Council.

Kintore residents have been asked to vote on the look of a new sign.

Once finished, the town’s latest project will be visible to passers-by on the Northern Road at the railway station end.

Locals were given four options to choose from, put to them from the local council.

Kintore sign gallery
Kintore residents have four different designs to choose from. Image: Kintore Comnunity Council.

The project will also be funded by donations from local Kintore businesses.

The vote will also act as a way to gauge public opinion about the project before submitting a pre-application to planners.

Locals asked to vote on new-look sign

Kintore Community Council took to social media urging locals that they “need their help” to know how the new sign should look.

There are currently four options that residents can choose from.

The first two feature a thinner more elegant font while looks good may be harder to read.

Kintore sign design option 2.
The first two designs feature a thinner, sleeker font. Image: Kintore Community Council.

Meanwhile, the other two options feature a thicker, bolder text.

An online statement from Kintore Council read: “After a couple of months we have finally received confirmation that we can go ahead and put a “Welcome to Kintore” to the dyke on Northern Road towards the end of the road to the Kintore Station.

“We have managed to whittle the ‘text design’ down to the four remaining in the picture but need your help to pick the winner.

“All you have to do is comment with 1,2,3 or 4 –
Please help.”

Kintore wall sign
The third and fourth previews use a thicker font. Image: Kintore Community Council.

‘Before anyone asks…’

Kintore Community Council, in anticipation of some complaints about the sign, also cleared up some questions regarding the funding of the sign.

“Before someone says “what a waste of money the council should be spending their money on something else,” let us clarify, this sign will be funded by donations from local Kintore businesses.

“If you want to help out with a donation please DM us now.”

3 years on and 225,000 passenger journeys, has Kintore train station made a difference?

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

'They now go into the ring expecting to win': The victorious Granite Fight Factory Muay Thai team. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Hard-hitting Aberdeen Muay Thai fighters' 'unheard of' medal haul
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. An Aberdeenshire man has been convicted of 18 sickening offences against women, including rape and child sexual assault. Cameron Gardner, 32, was remanded after trial at the High Court in Dundee after a jury found him guilty of rape, attempted rape and sexual assault on multiple occasions between June 2012 and May 2021 Picture shows; Cameron Gardner was convicted and remanded at the High Court in Dundee. The High Court in Dundee. Supplied by Paul Malik/DC Thomson Date; 24/11/2023
Aberdeenshire man guilty of raping women and sexually assaulting child
Snow in Inverurie in Aberdeenshire.
Snow warning as temperatures to plummet to MINUS 8 across the north and north-east
North Anderson Drive collision.
Delays on North Anderson drive after two-vehicle crash
St Fergus gas terminal near Peterhead.
Strike under way at Shell's St Fergus gas plant
Fresh Bruce Millers plans have been submitted.
Could old Bruce Millers music shop on Aberdeen's Union Street soon be brought back…
Wayne Clark and Matthew Clark admitted a number of assaults between them at Siberia Bar and Hotel. Image: DC Thomson.
Fife father and son's Aberdeen jaunt leads to violent bar brawl
Young couple looking at window display at estate agency
Rents rising as landlords quit north-east's private housing market
The Cults baby yoga plans sparked uproar.
Baby yoga classes 'too noisy' for Cults and locals' dismay as plumber takes over…
Marcin Walaszczyk, chief technology officer and chief operating officer, Zipzero.
Aberdeen is home sweet home for fintech firm Zipzero