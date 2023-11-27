‘Welcome to Kintore’ signs split opinion as residents choose between four designs

Kintore residents have been asked to vote on the look of a new sign.

Once finished, the town’s latest project will be visible to passers-by on the Northern Road at the railway station end.

Locals were given four options to choose from, put to them from the local council.

The project will also be funded by donations from local Kintore businesses.

The vote will also act as a way to gauge public opinion about the project before submitting a pre-application to planners.

Locals asked to vote on new-look sign

Kintore Community Council took to social media urging locals that they “need their help” to know how the new sign should look.

There are currently four options that residents can choose from.

The first two feature a thinner more elegant font while looks good may be harder to read.

Meanwhile, the other two options feature a thicker, bolder text.

An online statement from Kintore Council read: “After a couple of months we have finally received confirmation that we can go ahead and put a “Welcome to Kintore” to the dyke on Northern Road towards the end of the road to the Kintore Station.

“We have managed to whittle the ‘text design’ down to the four remaining in the picture but need your help to pick the winner.

“All you have to do is comment with 1,2,3 or 4 –

Please help.”

‘Before anyone asks…’

Kintore Community Council, in anticipation of some complaints about the sign, also cleared up some questions regarding the funding of the sign.

“Before someone says “what a waste of money the council should be spending their money on something else,” let us clarify, this sign will be funded by donations from local Kintore businesses.

“If you want to help out with a donation please DM us now.”