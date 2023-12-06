More than 6,000 patients displaced due to temporary closure of Alford Medical Practice

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

More than 6,000 patients displaced due to temporary closure of Alford Medical Practice

The medical practice on Gordon Road has been closed due to 'significant' water damage.

By Ellie Milne
Alford Medical Practice sign
Alford Medical Practice has been closed since Monday morning due to "extensive" damage. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Alford Medical Group is seeking alternative care for more than 6,000 patients as its practice remains closed.

Aberdeenshire Health and Social Care Partnership (AHSCP) confirmed on Monday the practice would not be able to open due to “extensive” damage.

It is understood the building on Gordon Road has been deemed unsafe due to “significant” water damage.

Alford Medical Group is working alongside NHS Grampian and AHSCP to find alternative clinical accommodation for thousands of registered patients.

The medical team will only be able to provide an emergency service until something is put in place.

Alford Medical Practice
Alford Medical Practice has been closed since Monday morning. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

In a post shared online, AHSCP said: “Alford Medical Group building must fully close as the damage to the premises is extensive and has been deemed unsafe to use.

“We apologise for any inconvenience this causes and hope that we can re-open soon.”

They also provided guidance for residents who require medical care during the closure with the practice’s main number still available for “urgent” advice.

In an emergency, people are told to call 999, while the pharmacy can help with minor ailments and repeat medication.

Residents concerned about Alford Medical Practice being closed

Alexander Burnett, MSP for Aberdeenshire West, raised his concerns about the closure after being contacted by constituents.

He has contacted the health board to find out where and when a temporary facility will open.

Alexander Burnett.
Alexander Burnett MSP. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Mr Burnett said: “The temporary closure of Alford Medical Practice is hugely disruptive for the community and is already being felt across the town.

“I have contacted both NHS Grampian and AHSCP to ask when a replacement facility will be put in place and where this will be based if the building cannot easily be made safe.

“Alford has almost 6,000 patients and the closure is having a serious impact, particularly on our most vulnerable residents, who regularly need access to a doctor or nurse.”

The Scottish Conservative MSP added further investment is needed to refurbish ageing buildings to “ensure safety” of patients and staff.

NHS Grampian has been contacted for comment.

Conversation