More than 6,000 patients displaced due to temporary closure of Alford Medical Practice

Alford Medical Group is seeking alternative care for more than 6,000 patients as its practice remains closed.

Aberdeenshire Health and Social Care Partnership (AHSCP) confirmed on Monday the practice would not be able to open due to “extensive” damage.

It is understood the building on Gordon Road has been deemed unsafe due to “significant” water damage.

Alford Medical Group is working alongside NHS Grampian and AHSCP to find alternative clinical accommodation for thousands of registered patients.

The medical team will only be able to provide an emergency service until something is put in place.

In a post shared online, AHSCP said: “Alford Medical Group building must fully close as the damage to the premises is extensive and has been deemed unsafe to use.

“We apologise for any inconvenience this causes and hope that we can re-open soon.”

They also provided guidance for residents who require medical care during the closure with the practice’s main number still available for “urgent” advice.

In an emergency, people are told to call 999, while the pharmacy can help with minor ailments and repeat medication.

Residents concerned about Alford Medical Practice being closed

Alexander Burnett, MSP for Aberdeenshire West, raised his concerns about the closure after being contacted by constituents.

He has contacted the health board to find out where and when a temporary facility will open.

Mr Burnett said: “The temporary closure of Alford Medical Practice is hugely disruptive for the community and is already being felt across the town.

“I have contacted both NHS Grampian and AHSCP to ask when a replacement facility will be put in place and where this will be based if the building cannot easily be made safe.

“Alford has almost 6,000 patients and the closure is having a serious impact, particularly on our most vulnerable residents, who regularly need access to a doctor or nurse.”

The Scottish Conservative MSP added further investment is needed to refurbish ageing buildings to “ensure safety” of patients and staff.

NHS Grampian has been contacted for comment.