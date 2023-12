A driver has been issued with a fine for a driving offence after a two-car crash in Aberdeen.

Police were called to Mugiemoss Road shortly after 6pm on Saturday.

The road was closed for a short time while the incident was dealt with.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 6:15pm on Saturday, officers were called to a report of a two-car crash on Mugiemoss Road, Aberdeen.

“Recovery was arranged and one driver was issued a fixed penalty notice for a road traffic offence.”