Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeen church for sale for £495,000

Ruthrieston West was surplus to requirements after the Church Scotland merged two congregations.

By Keith Findlay
Ruthrieston West Church in Aberdeen.
Ruthrieston West Church in Aberdeen. Image: FG Burnett

An Aberdeen church that held its final service just last month is expected to attract lots of buyer interest after being put up for sale for nearly £500,000.

Graeme Nisbet, director of property agent FG Burnett, described Ruthrieston West Church, on the south side of Broomhill Road, as “a lot of granite” for its £495,000 price tag.

He said it may appeal to property developers looking to convert it into residential accommodation.

Alternatively, it could make an ideal new home for church groups or other organisations.

Inside Ruthrieston West Church in Aberdeen.
Inside Ruthrieston West Church. Image: FG Burnett

Ruthrieston West is the latest in a string of ecclesiastical property sales in the north-east.

It became surplus to requirements for the Church of Scotland, which has combined two congregations in the area.

Craigiebuckler Church was retained and is now hosting services for the new, unified Springfield Church.

Aerial view of Ruthrieston West Church.
Aerial view of Ruthrieston West Church (highlighted). Image: FG Burnett

Mr Nisbet said demand for other former churches in the Aberdeen area shows an appetite for such properties.

Ruthrieston West is “imposing” and full of potential, he said, adding its location in a “fairly affluent” part of Aberdeen gave it extra appeal.

The 1.1-acre site includes a fill-sized tennis court, so could be the ideal project for any budding Andy Murrays with a passion for property conversions.

The church comes with a full-sized tennis court.
The church comes with a full-sized tennis court. Image: FG Burnett

Mr Nisbet said: “I’m expecting plenty of interest in this property, which is well-known to a lot of people.

“It’s an interesting one from a community facilities point of view but also its potential for converting it into something else.”

The late 19th Century building is listed, limiting the opportunities for any major external changes. But there are myriad opportunities for an internal revamp, Mr Nisbet added.

Graeme Nisbet, of FG Burnett.
Graeme Nisbet, of FG Burnett. Image: FG Burnett

Some of the finer details of what’s inside Ruthrieston West Church

According to the sales brochure,  the property “comprises a church contained within a regularly shaped site which was constructed/developed over three periods”.

FG Burnett adds: “The original church – now known as the large and the small hall – was constructed in 1873 and comprises a single storey building constructed of granite walls with a pitched and slated roof.

Bell Tower bonus

“The church sanctuary was constructed in 1900 and is constructed of granite walls, and has a pitched and slated roof, together with a bell tower.

“In 1967, a part single-storey, part two-storey rear addition to the church/sanctuary was erected.

“The ground floor accommodation offers two halls along with kitchen facilities, male, female and disabled access toilets. The first floor comprises a balcony area, which offers a storage room with access to the bell tower.”

Large community use space within the Aberdeen church.
The church boasts plenty of community use space. Image: FG Burnett

Springfield Church elder Peter Sharp said the closure of churches and pooling of resources was largely driven by increasing regulatory burdens.

The combined Craigiebuckler- Ruthrieston West congregation has 500 people, he said.

There are currently two ministers – the Reverends Kenneth Petrie and Benjamin Byun.

Mr Petrie is due to retire next summer.

