Full house achieved for refurbished offices in Aberdeen’s west end

It’s a full house at an office building in the “vibrant” west end of Aberdeen, the developer has revealed.

Granite City-based Knight Property Group said Q&A Law Practice had moved into the last remaining suite at St Swithin Row.

Q&A stands for Quinn and Anderson, taking its name from partners Lewis Quinn and Mike Anderson.

The firm was launched in 2021 and specialises in commercial property, general contract and employment law.

Its three lawyers, along with a trainee and paralegal, have moved to the new site from serviced accommodation at Citybase on Queens Road.

Future-proof move for Q&A Law Practice

The move to St Swithin Row future-proofs the business and paves the way for its growth in the coming years, the partners said.

Meanwhile, Knight said all four office suites in the “long-held” building were now taken.

The other three tenants in the refurbished property are Ardyne, Barra Energy and Braemar Shipbroking.

We have ambitions to develop our business and this office offers space and flexibility to facilitate future growth.” Lewis Quinn, partner, Q&A Law Practice

Q&A has moved into Suite B, comprising 970sq ft of ground floor office space, on a five-year lease.

The 10-desk open plan accommodation came with two car parking spaces and an electric vehicle charging point.

Mr Quinn said: “Securing this new office aligns with our business development strategy, providing us with quality space in a prime west end location which offers visibility and accessibility for our clients.

“We have ambitions to develop our business and this office offers space and flexibility to facilitate future growth.”

Ryden and FG Burnett were joint agents for property lettings in the building.

FG Burnett director Graeme Nisbet said: “St Swithin Row is situated in a vibrant part of the city.

“It is clear the refurbished offices situated in the west end location have provided an attractive offer that has appealed to a range of high calibre occupiers.”

‘Growing demand for office space in Aberdeen’s west end’

Knight management surveyor Daniel Mitchell said: “Q&A is a great addition to the quality tenant line-up at St Swithin Row and we extend our best wishes for their future success.

“The agreement with Q&A Law Practice as the final occupier highlights the growing demand for office space in Aberdeen’s west end.”