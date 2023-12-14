Dreaming of a bright Christmas? More chance of sun than snow in Aberdeen with city ‘unseasonably warm’

If you had imagined snow this Christmas season in Aberdeen, your dreams are likely to be shattered.

Bookmakers have pushed out odds on a white Christmas in Aberdeen to 20/1.

And the balmy conditions are on the way soon with Aberdeen set for some unseasonably mild weather this weekend.

Met Office forecasts predict temperatures as high as 12C in the north-east – well above the average high of 7C in mid-December.

Long-term weather forecasts show the weather is likely to be warmer than expected – with temperatures of up to 6C in the Granite City for the big day itself.

Even when Santa is out on his sleigh on Christmas Eve he will be soaring through the skies with a mild 7C in the air.

For the rest of this week, the jet stream will shift further north allowing high pressure to build.

High pressure in Aberdeen at Christmas

This means a spell of drier, milder weather for many, although conditions will turn much wetter across western Scotland which has seen a relatively dry month so far.

High pressure will then start to build across the UK marking a change to drier conditions for many.

Met Office chief forecaster, Paul Gundersen, said: “The high pressure will draw up warmer air from the southwest and as we go into the coming weekend, we will see milder conditions by both day and by night for all.

“The Foehn effect could result in particularly mild conditions for areas such as east Scotland.

“It looks like this pattern will last into the first half of next week meaning the mild conditions will continue with some outbreaks of rain likely at times, mostly across the north and the northwest.”

He continued: “Later next week and the days running up to Christmas there are some suggestions that the jet stream will drift further south, allowing conditions to turn more widely unsettled.

“There is also a chance of winds switching to more of a northwesterly direction, allowing conditions to become a little colder, with a risk of some wintry showers developing in the north.

“At this stage, there is very little sign of any widespread or severe cold and wintry weather.”

Will there be snow in Aberdeen at Christmas?

The weather in Aberdeen in the week before Christmas is described as initially mild, with showers of rain across western coasts and some hill snow affecting north-western areas, clearer to the east.

Later in the week, there is potential for small amounts of hill snow in the north before a period of more north or north-westerly winds with showers across coasts and turning wintry over hills.

Bookies push out odds on a white Christmas

Bookies odds for a white Christmas in Aberdeen have been increased to 20/1 with a 4.76% chance of rain.