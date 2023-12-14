Dreaming of a bright Christmas? More chance of sun than snow in Aberdeen with city ‘unseasonably warm’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dreaming of a bright Christmas? More chance of sun than snow in Aberdeen with city ‘unseasonably warm’

Bookies odds at 20/1 for snow in the Granite City on December 25.

By Louise Glen
It could be ice creams instead of ice this December weekend.
If you had imagined snow this Christmas season in Aberdeen, your dreams are likely to be shattered.

Bookmakers have pushed out odds on a white Christmas in Aberdeen to 20/1.

And the balmy conditions are on the way soon with Aberdeen set for some unseasonably mild weather this weekend.

Met Office forecasts predict temperatures as high as 12C in the north-east – well above the average high of 7C  in mid-December.

Long-term weather forecasts show the weather is likely to be warmer than expected – with temperatures of up to 6C in the Granite City for the big day itself.

Even when Santa is out on his sleigh on Christmas Eve he will be soaring through the skies with a mild 7C in the air.

For the rest of this week, the jet stream will shift further north allowing high pressure to build.

High pressure in Aberdeen at Christmas

This means a spell of drier, milder weather for many, although conditions will turn much wetter across western Scotland which has seen a relatively dry month so far.

High pressure will then start to build across the UK marking a change to drier conditions for many.

Christmas weather will unseasonably warm.
It will be warmer than normal over the Christmas period. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.

Met Office chief forecaster, Paul Gundersen, said: “The high pressure will draw up warmer air from the southwest and as we go into the coming weekend, we will see milder conditions by both day and by night for all.

“The Foehn effect could result in particularly mild conditions for areas such as east Scotland.

“It looks like this pattern will last into the first half of next week meaning the mild conditions will continue with some outbreaks of rain likely at times, mostly across the north and the northwest.”

He continued: “Later next week and the days running up to Christmas there are some suggestions that the jet stream will drift further south, allowing conditions to turn more widely unsettled.

“There is also a chance of winds switching to more of a northwesterly direction, allowing conditions to become a little colder, with a risk of some wintry showers developing in the north.

“At this stage, there is very little sign of any widespread or severe cold and wintry weather.”

Will there be snow in Aberdeen at Christmas?

The weather in Aberdeen in the week before Christmas is described as initially mild, with showers of rain across western coasts and some hill snow affecting north-western areas, clearer to the east.

Later in the week, there is potential for small amounts of hill snow in the north before a period of more north or north-westerly winds with showers across coasts and turning wintry over hills.

Bookies push out odds on a white Christmas

Bookies odds for a white Christmas in Aberdeen have been increased to 20/1 with a 4.76% chance of rain.

