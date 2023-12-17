Look back at Dyce Marriott as hotel closes after 43 years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Look back at Dyce Marriott as hotel closes after 43 years

The hotel was built in the burgeoning early days of the north-east's oil industry.

By Ben Hendry
The Dyce Marriott has closed indefinitely.
The Dyce Marriott has closed indefinitely. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson

The Marriott hotel in Dyce has closed after 43 years in business.

A message on the venue’s website states that it has “closed indefinitely” as of this weekend.

The hotel opened as a Holiday Inn in 1980, at a time when more and more accommodation was needed during the oil boom.

But times have changed since then, with the downturn and then the Covid pandemic hammering the local hospitality industry.

And various rival venues have been built closer to Aberdeen International Airport.

What did the final guests think of the Dyce Marriott?

It appears that the venue fell into decline in recent years.

A look at the final handful of reviews left on the Tripadvisor website paints a mixed picture of the Dyce Marriott.

One visitor this October praised the “5/5 staff” but expressed disappointment the gym and pool had been closed.

The Marriott Hotel in Dyce welcomed its final guests this weekend. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

However, another critic in September slammed the “food resembling utter slop” and another this summer said the Dyce Marriott had “gone downhill immensely”.

One unimpressed visitor this year said steak priced at £25 (not including chips) was the “sorriest plate of food they had ever witnessed”.

They added: “Debating ringing the police and saying I’ve been robbed.”

We have collated some photos of the hotel over the years. Do you recognise anyone in them?

Look back at glory days of hotel

Scotland supporters reaction as they watched John Collins score a penalty against Brazil in the 1998 World Cup from the Dyce hotel. Pictured are Billy Buchan, Derek Reid, Joe Howell and Gary Ewen.
Marriott Dyce staff from left Lisa Hamner, June Hamner, Allan Grant, and Katrina Henderson, took part in the Bennachie Walkover in aid of Children 2000. Image: DC Thomson
The Young Enterprise Grampian Finalists evening was held at the Marriott in Dyce. Kevin Lawson, Catriona Cameron, Stewart Lawtie, Tony Walker and Marc Evans are pictured. Image: Colin Rennie/DC Thomson
Journalist Peter Mitchell, guest speaker Alan Rough and Evening Express editor Donald Martin, at the EE Children 2000 Golf Dinner, held at the venue.
Frasers fashion show at the hotel as part of the Evening Express Children 2000 appeal
Instructor James Milne at the poolside gym. Image: Jim Irvine/DC Thomson
Hertha Berlin manager Hubb Stevens at a pre-match press conference in 2002. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Louise Burgess, Fiona Wood, Big Brother winner Cameron Stout, Sally Murray and Jackie Shearer. Image: Gordon Lennox/DC Thomson
Lesley Dunlop and Emmerdale star Chris Chittell at a fundraiser in 2000. Image: Colin Rennie/DC Thomson
General manager Chris McGuinness pictured at the hotel in 2013. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
An event at the Dyce Marriott
TREK (Together Raising Essential Kindness) staged an event there in 2015. From left: Lisa Scott, Fiona Donald, Susan Forsyth, George Ross, Ann McMurray and Marion Currie. Image: Colin Rennie/DC Thomson
A charity party at the Dyce Marriott
The Contact the Elderly christmas lunch at the Marriott in Dyce, Aberdeen in 2017. In the picture are from left: Maureen Geddes, Anne Nutten, Sharon Mair, Margaret Morrison and Sharon Meechan. Image: Jim Irvine/DC Thomson

Do you have fond memories of the Dyce Marriott? Let us know in our comment section below.

The Marriott has been contacted for comment.

