Look back at Dyce Marriott as hotel closes after 43 years

The Marriott hotel in Dyce has closed after 43 years in business.

A message on the venue’s website states that it has “closed indefinitely” as of this weekend.

The hotel opened as a Holiday Inn in 1980, at a time when more and more accommodation was needed during the oil boom.

But times have changed since then, with the downturn and then the Covid pandemic hammering the local hospitality industry.

And various rival venues have been built closer to Aberdeen International Airport.

What did the final guests think of the Dyce Marriott?

It appears that the venue fell into decline in recent years.

A look at the final handful of reviews left on the Tripadvisor website paints a mixed picture of the Dyce Marriott.

One visitor this October praised the “5/5 staff” but expressed disappointment the gym and pool had been closed.

However, another critic in September slammed the “food resembling utter slop” and another this summer said the Dyce Marriott had “gone downhill immensely”.

One unimpressed visitor this year said steak priced at £25 (not including chips) was the “sorriest plate of food they had ever witnessed”.

They added: “Debating ringing the police and saying I’ve been robbed.”

The Marriott has been contacted for comment.