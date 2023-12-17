The View super-fan Daniel Wall honoured at P&J Live gig following sudden death

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
The View super-fan Daniel Wall honoured at P&J Live gig following sudden death

Mike Tollerfield, who had been friends with Daniel since he was 15, has been accompanying the Dundee band on their tour collecting in aid of MS Scotland.

By Graham Fleming
Daniel Wall pictured with Kyle Falconer.
Kyle Falconer and Daniel Wall before his death. Image: Mike Tommerfield

The View’s tributes to late super-fan Daniel Wall “would have meant the world to him” according to his best friend.

Mike Tollerfield, who had known Daniel since he was 15, has been accompanying the Dundee rock-band on their tour in aid of MS Scotland.

Daniel, from the St Fergus area of Aberdeenshire, died last month aged 43 following a crash on the A90.

Mike arranged for collection buckets and banners to be placed around the P&J Live when the Same Jeans rockers performed on Saturday night.

Mike Tollerfield
Mike and Daniel. Image: Mike Tollerfield.

Fundraising will also take place at tonight’s show in Dundee.

Mike says it would have “meant everything” to Daniel, wo was diagnosed with MS in 2009, that the band he idolised were supporting the charity.

‘He inspired so many people’

He said: “I would have meant the world to him to see them up there on stage in Aberdeen supporting the charity.

“His mum came all the way over from New Zealand to see the gig and she got to go backstage last night and meet the band and everything.

“It would have been massive for Daniel. That band got him through some really bad times.

“He was in a dark place after the diagnosis. Because I work with music I just asked him if he wanted to come along to a couple of gigs with me.

“Since then he had a better social life than many other people, he was out to comedy and music gigs three or four times a week.

Daniel Wall pictured with The View.
The View were Daniel’s idols. Image: Instagram.

“I was trying to encourage him to do more things that he enjoyed, so he took up photography and eventually started campaigning for MS Scotland.

“He did so much for charity. He inspired so many artists and people because of the effort that he used to make to get to the gigs.

“Daniel would be coming down from St Fergus to Edinburgh and Glasgow often.

“Some bands would be backstage and the gig might have been in danger but they would say ‘we can’t cancel the gig, Daniel is on his way.'”

Daniel would make it to VIP no matter what

Mike recounts many scrapes Daniel got himself into while following his heroes.

“Dan would be up and down to VIP sections all the time, even with rubbish wheelchair access,” he continued.

“One time he was lifted up in a beer fridge!”

He also once crashed his car on a roundabout in Dundee while trying to get to a gig from Peterhead.

“I was worried when he called to say he crashed, but he was calling to ask me to give him a lift to Edinburgh to make it on time for the show,” Mike said.

The View at the P&J live.
The Dundee rock band are set to to head home after taking on the P&J live last night. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Mike and his associates will also be at Dundee fundraising for the cause, taking his banners and collection buckets down to Tayside for tonight’s gig.

“I will be down there with our buckets and the banners to try and raise a bit more for tonight,” he said.

“We have been donating every week so we are really looking forward to it.”

Rock band ‘The View’ pay tribute to superfan who died in A90 crash

Conversation