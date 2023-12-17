The View super-fan Daniel Wall honoured at P&J Live gig following sudden death

The View’s tributes to late super-fan Daniel Wall “would have meant the world to him” according to his best friend.

Mike Tollerfield, who had known Daniel since he was 15, has been accompanying the Dundee rock-band on their tour in aid of MS Scotland.

Daniel, from the St Fergus area of Aberdeenshire, died last month aged 43 following a crash on the A90.

Mike arranged for collection buckets and banners to be placed around the P&J Live when the Same Jeans rockers performed on Saturday night.

Fundraising will also take place at tonight’s show in Dundee.

Mike says it would have “meant everything” to Daniel, wo was diagnosed with MS in 2009, that the band he idolised were supporting the charity.

‘He inspired so many people’

He said: “I would have meant the world to him to see them up there on stage in Aberdeen supporting the charity.

“His mum came all the way over from New Zealand to see the gig and she got to go backstage last night and meet the band and everything.

“It would have been massive for Daniel. That band got him through some really bad times.

“He was in a dark place after the diagnosis. Because I work with music I just asked him if he wanted to come along to a couple of gigs with me.

“Since then he had a better social life than many other people, he was out to comedy and music gigs three or four times a week.

“I was trying to encourage him to do more things that he enjoyed, so he took up photography and eventually started campaigning for MS Scotland.

“He did so much for charity. He inspired so many artists and people because of the effort that he used to make to get to the gigs.

“Daniel would be coming down from St Fergus to Edinburgh and Glasgow often.

“Some bands would be backstage and the gig might have been in danger but they would say ‘we can’t cancel the gig, Daniel is on his way.'”

Daniel would make it to VIP no matter what

Mike recounts many scrapes Daniel got himself into while following his heroes.

“Dan would be up and down to VIP sections all the time, even with rubbish wheelchair access,” he continued.

“One time he was lifted up in a beer fridge!”

He also once crashed his car on a roundabout in Dundee while trying to get to a gig from Peterhead.

“I was worried when he called to say he crashed, but he was calling to ask me to give him a lift to Edinburgh to make it on time for the show,” Mike said.

Mike and his associates will also be at Dundee fundraising for the cause, taking his banners and collection buckets down to Tayside for tonight’s gig.

“I will be down there with our buckets and the banners to try and raise a bit more for tonight,” he said.

“We have been donating every week so we are really looking forward to it.”