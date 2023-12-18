Sneak peek inside historic Victorian toilets in new before-and-after tour of Union Terrace Gardens

A disused Victorian toilet block in Aberdeen can now be seen in a new online tour of the refurbished Union Terrace Gardens.

Images show the gents and ladies toilets at the Union Street end of Union Terrace Gardens.

The full tour of the gardens and inside the buildings gives an insight into how the area looked before and after the project.

The space remains largely in its original condition but is still closed to the public hence the virtual tour.

However, the toilets are directly connected to the Union Street Pavilion, and would come with any tenancy agreement.

An historic space with a vision for the future

The pavilion is currently used as office space but Bob Keiller, head of Our Union Street, believes the Victorian toilets could be transformed into the city’s quirkiest bar.

While simply an idea currently, with no plans in place, Mr Keiller envisions it becoming “a small French cocktail bar called La Vie”.

He said: “I think the combination of the new and the old is compelling and where we can we should embrace the heritage that we have along Union Street, but it also shouldn’t hold us back from making progress and developing new facilities where we need them.

“The toilets come from another era and are atmospheric with lots of character and it would great to see that used in some way.”

Mr Keiller says the toilets can no longer be used as such due to much of the plumbing being removed, but notes that other cities have created new and funky dining and entertaining spaces with similar spaces.

The Union Street pavilion is one of three on Union Terrace, the other two now occupied, one as coffee shop and the other as a wine bar.

Our Union Street and Aberdeen Inspired have temporarily set up in the pavilion but would relocated to make way for an ambitious and visionary tenant.

Victorian toilet block a blast from the past

Those taking the virtual tour can see images of the gardens in its current condition and compare and contrast the present images with how it looked in the past.

The tour begins at the Rosemount Viaduct end of Union Terrace Gardens.

Users can worth their way through UTG with 360 images, with the tour ending at the Union Street Pavilion.

Rows of urinals with intricate tiling and heritage fixtures and fittings can be seen in the photos.

Mr Keiller said: “People do like things that feel traditional and feel authentic to the history of the place.

“You see it across many European cities, where people relish things that are different.

“Aberdeen during the 70s and 80s, we stripped out a lot of the fittings and features of buildings and what was left was quite bland and boring retail spaces, so we have a way to go to build back some of the character into Union Street.

“That blend of modernity and history could make for a compelling future.”