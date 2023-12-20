Death of Huntly pupil leaves Aberdeenshire community devastated

A secondary pupil from Huntly died suddenly yesterday, it has been confirmed by the council.

The pupil attended the town’s Gordon Schools.

It is understood it did not take place at the secondary school.

As a result of the death, last night’s junior school dance was cancelled, while tonight’s senior one is also off.

This year’s Christmas service, which was scheduled to be held at Strathbogie Drumblade Parish Church in Huntly, has also been called off.

‘Support in place’

An Aberdeenshire Council spokesman said: “The Gordon Schools have support in place for anyone affected by what has happened and colleagues from our counselling and psychology teams will be available to anyone who needs them.

“Pupils have also been signposted to further supports that are available outside of school.

“Our thoughts are with the family and friends of this young person.”