‘Significant snow’ forecast for northern Scotland this weekend – just days after Storm Gerrit A9 chaos

Areas of the Highlands could be blanketed in up to eight inches of snow as another blizzard threatens the region.

As communities across the Highlands, Moray and Aberdeenshire still grapple with the aftereffects of Storm Gerrit, another storm could be on the way just in time for the new year.

According to the Met Office, higher ground particularly in the Highlands could see up to eight inches (20cm) of snowfall on Saturday and into Sunday (New Year’s Eve).

There is also potential for areas of lower ground, around 320ft that could have some “slushy” snow.

This is due to a powerful Atlantic jet stream that is making its way to the UK and will hit Ireland on Saturday where it could be named Storm Hank by the Irish Met Service.

The weather operator is warning of a deep area of low pressure, making it very blustery and windy.

Temperatures are to stay below 10C across the north and north-east a chilly feel to most places.

Temperatures set to drop

However, come the stroke of midnight on New Year’s Day you are likely to need a warm jacket if going outside as temperatures will drop to around 0C.

The forecast for the north throughout January 1 is likely to be dry but chilly.

Yesterday, Storm Gerrit brought the north and north-east to a standstill with snow and flooding affecting most major roads, including the A9, A90, A93 and A96.

Drivers were forced to camp out in their cars for more than 10 hours along one of the highest points of the A9 Perth to Inverness road at Dalwhinnie until conditions improved.

Thousands of people in rural communities across the Highlands and Aberdeenshire remain without power.

SSEN are working on restoring power to many of the rural properties affected while residents are seeking refuge at hot food trucks set up by the power supplier.