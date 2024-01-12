Hazlehead neighbours fear Airbnbs will ‘tarnish’ area with ‘rowdy’ partying

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Hazlehead neighbours fear Airbnbs will ‘tarnish’ area with ‘rowdy’ partying

Residents worry the plans will lead to anti-social behaviour and bring "rowdy" parties to Hazledene Drive.

By Kirstie Topp, Local Democracy Reporter
The two bungalows on Hazledene Drive sit next to the Woodlands Care Home. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
The two bungalows on Hazledene Drive sit next to the Woodlands Care Home. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Residents in a quiet Hazlehead street fear two newly approved Airbnbs could bring “rowdy” partying – despite promises they will only be used to house families moving to Aberdeen to work in the energy industry.

Neighbours voiced concerns as plans for short-term lets of 14 and 15 Hazledene Drive were approved by councillors this week.

Councils across Scotland have recently begun licensing short-term let properties.

And 12 people objected to the new use for the West End bungalows when the matter was considered by Aberdeen City Council.

The two properties can be found on Hazledene Drive. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

They feared it would “tarnish” the quiet neighbourhood, on Dandara’s recently completed development, The Grange.

Residents were scared that the change would lead to anti-social behaviour and cause unwanted disruption by bringing “rowdy” parties to the street.

Concerns for care home residents

The neighbouring three-bedroom bungalows will be allowed to welcome up to six guests each per stay.

But objectors argued The Grange had been built as a “home zone” – and shouldn’t be used commercially.

Those living on the street were worried the short term let plan would negatively impact residents at the Woodlands Care Home next door. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

They were also worried frequent turnover of guests could have a detrimental impact on the residents of the Woodlands Care Home next door.

The 81-bed facility, which sits less than ten metres away from the properties, provides round-the-clock residential, dementia and respite care.

Fears short-term lets ‘totally inappropriate’ for Hazledene Drive

Gordon Park, who has lived in the street for just over a year, told a recent licensing meeting that Hazledene Drive had become a “desirable” location and was a “peaceful residential area”.

But he suggested that Airbnbs were “totally inappropriate” for a neighbourhood that was so quiet “you can hear a pin drop”.

Residents of Hazledene Drive in Aberdeen were not too happy with the short-term let proposal. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

He said: “We have very quickly built up a community environment where people are friendly, talk to each other and look after each other’s properties if they go on holiday.

“We’ve got a community theme that people enjoy but we feel that these applications will have an adverse impact on what’s going on there.”

Solicitor David Scott spoke on behalf of other disgruntled residents.

He raised the shared concern that the properties could risk becoming more general Airbnb rentals if they find no oil and gas tenants.

Party assumptions ‘completely false’

But Tony Dawson, solicitor for applicant BEO Holdings, rejected claims the homes would be used for stag and hen parties as being “completely false”.

He argued that the short-term lets were needed to address a “significant” gap in the market.

The solicitor said there was “untapped demand” from renewable energy companies and relocation firms for properties to lease to families moving to the north-east.

Mr Dawson revealed that properties had been purchased for £430,000 each and a further £100,000 was spent upgrading the bathrooms and buying furniture picked out by interior designers.

The two bungalows on Hazledene Drive, with the care home to the left. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

While there was some concern over who would be allowed to stay at the homes, he confirmed that applications would be vetted by Grampian Lettings.

The agency offered reassurance that just one family would be allowed to stay in each home and rental periods were more likely to be weeks, not days.

But the homes won’t come cheap – potential lodgers may have to stump up at least £400 per night to stay in the bungalows.

Addressing the objections, Mr Dawson believed that many worries could have been alleviated if there had been better communication in the street.

He went on to say that there had been a “complete lack of understanding” regarding the plans for the two Hazlehead properties.

Both applications were unanimously approved by Aberdeen City Council’s licensing sub-committee.

Donna McLean: Airbnb restrictions are necessary to tackle the housing crisis

