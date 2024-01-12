Hazlehead neighbours fear Airbnbs will ‘tarnish’ area with ‘rowdy’ partying

Residents in a quiet Hazlehead street fear two newly approved Airbnbs could bring “rowdy” partying – despite promises they will only be used to house families moving to Aberdeen to work in the energy industry.

Neighbours voiced concerns as plans for short-term lets of 14 and 15 Hazledene Drive were approved by councillors this week.

Councils across Scotland have recently begun licensing short-term let properties.

And 12 people objected to the new use for the West End bungalows when the matter was considered by Aberdeen City Council.

They feared it would “tarnish” the quiet neighbourhood, on Dandara’s recently completed development, The Grange.

Residents were scared that the change would lead to anti-social behaviour and cause unwanted disruption by bringing “rowdy” parties to the street.

Concerns for care home residents

The neighbouring three-bedroom bungalows will be allowed to welcome up to six guests each per stay.

But objectors argued The Grange had been built as a “home zone” – and shouldn’t be used commercially.

They were also worried frequent turnover of guests could have a detrimental impact on the residents of the Woodlands Care Home next door.

The 81-bed facility, which sits less than ten metres away from the properties, provides round-the-clock residential, dementia and respite care.

Fears short-term lets ‘totally inappropriate’ for Hazledene Drive

Gordon Park, who has lived in the street for just over a year, told a recent licensing meeting that Hazledene Drive had become a “desirable” location and was a “peaceful residential area”.

But he suggested that Airbnbs were “totally inappropriate” for a neighbourhood that was so quiet “you can hear a pin drop”.

He said: “We have very quickly built up a community environment where people are friendly, talk to each other and look after each other’s properties if they go on holiday.

“We’ve got a community theme that people enjoy but we feel that these applications will have an adverse impact on what’s going on there.”

Solicitor David Scott spoke on behalf of other disgruntled residents.

He raised the shared concern that the properties could risk becoming more general Airbnb rentals if they find no oil and gas tenants.

Party assumptions ‘completely false’

But Tony Dawson, solicitor for applicant BEO Holdings, rejected claims the homes would be used for stag and hen parties as being “completely false”.

He argued that the short-term lets were needed to address a “significant” gap in the market.

The solicitor said there was “untapped demand” from renewable energy companies and relocation firms for properties to lease to families moving to the north-east.

Mr Dawson revealed that properties had been purchased for £430,000 each and a further £100,000 was spent upgrading the bathrooms and buying furniture picked out by interior designers.

While there was some concern over who would be allowed to stay at the homes, he confirmed that applications would be vetted by Grampian Lettings.

The agency offered reassurance that just one family would be allowed to stay in each home and rental periods were more likely to be weeks, not days.

But the homes won’t come cheap – potential lodgers may have to stump up at least £400 per night to stay in the bungalows.

Addressing the objections, Mr Dawson believed that many worries could have been alleviated if there had been better communication in the street.

He went on to say that there had been a “complete lack of understanding” regarding the plans for the two Hazlehead properties.

Both applications were unanimously approved by Aberdeen City Council’s licensing sub-committee.