Peterhead striker Rory McAllister targets winning run after Dumbarton victory

Peterhead striker Rory McAllister is sick and tired of hard luck stories for his club.

The Blue Toon snapped a three-game losing streak with a late rally on Tuesday as they came from 1-0 down to beat Dumbarton 3-1 at Balmoor.

All the home side’s goals came in the final eight minutes with McAllister netting the equaliser and putting his side in front before Jack Brown completed the comeback by adding the third in stoppage time.

The result means Jordon Brown and Ryan Strachan’s side are back up second in League Two.

McAllister believes the frustration in the dressing room in recent weeks has been palpable and ending the run of defeats was crucial.

He said: “It was very similar to the last three weeks how the game played out.

“We came in at half-time and I said ‘we need to get back in this game, it’s the same stuff every week.’

“We’ve been coming in after games feeling like sore losers and being full of excuses as to why we didn’t win and we had to stop that.

“We totally dominated Dumbarton. They scored the early goal and had a good first 10 minutes but from there we were all over them.

“But it was all half chances and I only had a couple of them myself but I got the goal and the penalty as well which felt good.

“I also had one which came back off the post. Had that gone in it would have been tops off and everything had it gone in.

“I think we deserved it and I’m pleased for the managers. They are my mates and are working hard here.

“They are the guys who brought me back to the club and it was nice to repay that faith by getting a couple of goals.”

‘We have to put another winning run together’

Stenhousemuir’s 10-game winning run has allowed them to surge pat the Blue Toon and open up an 11 point lead at the top of the table.

But attacker McAllister has not lost belief his side can reel in the Warriors in the months ahead.

McAllister points to how quickly the picture has changed in the division as the reason why it can turn quickly again.

He said: “It’s not over until it’s over but we have to take it game by game. We know the quality we’ve got here but more importantly we stick together.

“We’ve had a tough few weeks but we’ve come through it and now we have to try to put another winning run together.

“You see how quickly the picture has changed in this league in the space of a few games and there is no reason why it can’t change again.”

Peterhead hope to continue closing the gap when they travel to Stair Park to face Stranraer on Saturday.

McAllister said: “Stranraer will be a difficult venue and the pitch won’t be great but if we play like we did against Dumbarton we’ll be fine for the rest of the season.

“We know we’re a good group and we stick together. We don’t doubt each other and we always push each other.

“It is important we demand everything from one another. We’re good enough to win games.”