Peterhead striker Rory McAllister targets winning run after Dumbarton victory

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Peterhead FC

Peterhead striker Rory McAllister targets winning run after Dumbarton victory

Blue Toon forward helped his side end a three-game losing streak with victory against the Sons on Tuesday.

By Paul Third
Rory McAllister scored twice in Peterhead's 3-1 win against Dumbarton on Tuesday. Image: Duncan Brown
Rory McAllister scored twice in Peterhead's 3-1 win against Dumbarton on Tuesday. Image: Duncan Brown

Peterhead striker Rory McAllister is sick and tired of hard luck stories for his club.

The Blue Toon snapped a three-game losing streak with a late rally on Tuesday as they came from 1-0 down to beat Dumbarton 3-1 at Balmoor.

All the home side’s goals came in the final eight minutes with McAllister netting the equaliser and putting his side in front before Jack Brown completed the comeback by adding the third in stoppage time.

The result means Jordon Brown and Ryan Strachan’s side are back up second in League Two.

McAllister believes the frustration in the dressing room in recent weeks has been palpable and ending the run of defeats was crucial.

He said: “It was very similar to the last three weeks how the game played out.

“We came in at half-time and I said ‘we need to get back in this game, it’s the same stuff every week.’

“We’ve been coming in after games feeling like sore losers and being full of excuses as to why we didn’t win and we had to stop that.

“We totally dominated Dumbarton. They scored the early goal and had a good first 10 minutes but from there we were all over them.

“But it was all half chances and I only had a couple of them myself but I got the goal and the penalty as well which felt good.

“I also had one which came back off the post. Had that gone in it would have been tops off and everything had it gone in.

“I think we deserved it and I’m pleased for the managers. They are my mates and are working hard here.

“They are the guys who brought me back to the club and it was nice to repay that faith by getting a couple of goals.”

‘We have to put another winning run together’

Peterhead striker Rory McAllister. Image: Duncan Brown.

Stenhousemuir’s 10-game winning run has allowed them to surge pat the Blue Toon and open up an 11 point lead at the top of the table.

But attacker McAllister has not lost belief his side can reel in the Warriors in the months ahead.

McAllister points to how quickly the picture has changed in the division as the reason why it can turn quickly again.

He said: “It’s not over until it’s over but we have to take it game by game. We know the quality we’ve got here but more importantly we stick together.

“We’ve had a tough few weeks but we’ve come through it and now we have to try to put another winning run together.

“You see how quickly the picture has changed in this league in the space of a few games and there is no reason why it can’t change again.”

Peterhead hope to continue closing the gap when they travel to Stair Park to face Stranraer on Saturday.

McAllister said: “Stranraer will be a difficult venue and the pitch won’t be great but if we play like we did against Dumbarton we’ll be fine for the rest of the season.

“We know we’re a good group and we stick together. We don’t doubt each other and we always push each other.

“It is important we demand everything from one another. We’re good enough to win games.”

 

More from Peterhead FC

Rory McAllister scored twice in Peterhead's 3-1 win against Dumbarton on Tuesday. Image: Duncan Brown
Peterhead co-boss Ryan Strachan hails players' resolve after Balmoor late show
Peter Pawlett celebrates netting a famous Parkhead winner for Aberdeen against Celtic in 2015
Peter Pawlett’s baby: Ex-Aberdeen attacker delighted to sign for Peterhead after spell as stay-at-home…
Rory McAllister scored twice in Peterhead's 3-1 win against Dumbarton on Tuesday. Image: Duncan Brown
Former Aberdeen midfielder Peter Pawlett joins Peterhead on deal until 2025
Rory McAllister scored twice in Peterhead's 3-1 win against Dumbarton on Tuesday. Image: Duncan Brown
Peterhead hope to bolster attack following Spartans defeat
Aaron Reid in action for Peterhead FC during his spell on loan from Aberdeen FC.
Peterhead co-manager Jordon Brown on why Aberdeen striker Aaron Reid's loan spell was cut…
Elgin City's Ryan McLeman pictured scoring against Peterhead in a League Two match at Borough Briggs.
Allan Hale off the mark as Elgin City boss with 2-1 win over Peterhead
Peterhead FC co-manager Jordon Brown.
Jordon Brown: Peterhead may look to bring in new recruits in January
Peterhead's David Wilson is stretchered off with a neck injury against Forfar Athletic. Image: Duncan Brown.
Peterhead relief after David Wilson injury not as bad as first feared following collision…
Peterhead FC player/co-manager Ryan Strachan.
Peterhead co-manager Ryan Strachan delighted to be granted testimonial
Peterhead FC's Balmoor Stadium.
Peterhead convert shipping container to house young 'ultras' at Balmoor Stadium

Conversation