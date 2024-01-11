Arctic blast set to hit north of Scotland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Arctic blast set to hit north of Scotland

The Met Office says it too too early to predict how "disruptive" the snow will be.

By Chris Cromar
Traffic stuck in snow in the Highlands.
Motorists will hope there is not a repeat of these scenes from the Highlands in December. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

An Arctic blast will hit the north of Scotland next week.

From Sunday, milder Atlantic air will push in from the southwest – bringing a chance of “disruptive snow”.

There have been widespread reports that Scotland could be hit by its worst snowstorm and coldest deep freeze for 14 years.

But the Met Office has said forecasters “cannot substantiate” those claims yet – and that there’s “still plenty of detail to work out” before next week.

The Met Office said that a northerly airflow will bring “cold arctic air to the UK from Sunday and into early next week”, with snow showers focused across northern areas of Scotland and Northern Ireland.

Higher ground areas, including the Cairngorms, are likely to bear the brunt.

Snow in Oldmeldrum, Aberdeenshire.
Some snow may hit the north and north-east next week. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

Met Office deputy chief meteorologist David Hayter explained: “While the initial snow risk from Sunday onwards is looking most likely to be coastal areas in the north of the UK, including North Sea and Irish Sea coasts, there’s an ongoing likelihood of some disruptive snow through the middle to latter part of next week.

“What we’re keeping an eye on for this disruptive snow is where exactly this milder air from the southwest bumps into the cold air that will be in place over the UK.

“It’s where these airmasses meet that there’s a likelihood of some substantial snow for some places. At the moment, models are showing us a variety of options for exactly when and how this situation plays out and it’s something we’ll be able to add more details to in the coming days.”

Children playing in snow.
Children will hope to get some snow to play in next week. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

“Disruptive snow” looks more likely to impact parts of England rather than Scotland at this stage.

At this early stage, it’s unlikely conditions will be nothing like the snowstorm of November 2010 that brought chaos to the north-east, including a temperature low of -21.3C at Altnaharra in Sutherland on December 2.

The Met Office added: “It is worth nearing in mind we had considerable snow over higher parts of Scotland as recently as Storm Gerrit.”

Banchory snow in 2010.
Snow caused chaos across Scotland, including in the north-east, back in November 2010. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

 

 

